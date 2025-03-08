Tyler Roberts once appeared to be a rising star destined for a bright future at West Bromwich Albion, but in hindsight, their decision to sell him to Leeds United now looks like a shrewd piece of business.

Joining the Baggies' academy in 2006, the versatile attacker worked his way through the ranks at the Hawthorns and his loan spells away from the club showed real promise.

Spending the 2016-17 season on loan at Oxford United and later Shrewsbury Town, Roberts made a lasting impression at the latter. Ask any Salop fan why they stayed up that season, and many would highlight his influence.

Fearless and full of energy, the youngster played a crucial role, and despite missing the final stages through injury, his four goals and two assists proved vital in guiding Paul Hurst’s side to safety.

The following season, he was sent on loan to Walsall, where his talent began to attract attention from bigger clubs. At just 18, he was on the radar of Marseille, and with his contract nearing its end, there was genuine concern that West Brom could lose him for a minimal tribunal fee.

Fortunately, the then-Premier League side acted swiftly. Rather than risk losing him for next to nothing, they recalled him, and it was Leeds United who arrived on deadline day with an enticing offer. With an initial £2.5 million, potentially rising to £4 million, the Baggies promptly accepted, and it seemed Leeds had secured themselves a real talent.

Tyler Roberts never found his place at Leeds United

Signing a four-year deal and arriving for a hefty fee, there was a large expectation on the youngster and his start to life at Elland Road was something of a glimmer of what was to come.

Then-manager Paul Heckingbottom confirmed that Roberts had arrived with a knock, and upon returning to training, he suffered a shinbone fracture that ultimately sidelined him for the remainder of the campaign.

This forced him to wait until the summer and his return was also marked by the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa, who actually placed a lot of trust in Roberts during his first season in charge. Featuring in 28 Championship matches, the Welsh international scored three goals and provided six assists – a commendable return for a player still only 20 years old.

Tyler Roberts' 2018-19 Season Appearances 28 Minutes 1,865 Goals 3 Assists 6 Minutes Per Contribution 207 Source: Transfermarkt

Unfortunately, the attacker was forced to undergo surgery at the end of that campaign, and injury problems continued to trouble him throughout the 2019-20 season. Despite Leeds' on-pitch success, Roberts managed just four goals in 23 appearances.

Nevertheless, Whites fans will always fondly remember his memorable double in a 4-0 thrashing of Hull City at the MKM Stadium, just days before the arrival of Covid-19.

Unfortunately, the jump to the Premier League proved too big a step for Roberts, who ultimately struggled to make an impact in the top tier. In 50 Premier League appearances, he managed just two goals and three assists, before a ruptured hamstring tendon ended not only his 2021-22 season but effectively his Leeds United career.

Tyler Roberts' Elland Road departure

Having undergone surgery on his hamstring tendon, the Welshman would return the following season and would be shipped out on loan to Queens Park Rangers.

His time at Loftus Road followed a similar pattern, as a series of injuries hampered his progress, and he eventually returned to Leeds to follow his recovery plan, having made just 20 appearances for the Hoops.

That summer, Leeds decided to end his stint at Elland Road, selling him to Birmingham City in the summer of 2023. However, his time at St Andrew’s has not gone as planned, and the 26-year-old is now continuing his career on loan at Northampton Town.

Looking back, Roberts showed glimpses of his potential for the Whites, but injuries have ultimately prevented him from reaching the heights he once could have. Still only 26, he has the opportunity to resurrect his career, and there is no doubt that he possesses the talent to do so.

For West Brom, moving Roberts on will have felt like a mistake at points, but with hindsight and the fee involved, it was completely the right call.