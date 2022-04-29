West Brom weighing up swoop for 28-year-old winger ahead of summer window

West Bromwich Albion are weighing up a swoop for Millwall winger Jed Wallace, according to a report from the Express & Star.

It is understood that the Baggies will enter the race for Wallace’s signature if the 28-year-old decides to call time on his stint at The Den.

Wallace has recently been linked with a move to Turkish side Besiktas who were reportedly closing on reaching a pre-contract agreement earlier this month.

Meanwhile, a separate report from TEAMtalk yesterday revealed that Galatasaray and Konyaspor were also keeping tabs on the winger ahead of the summer transfer window.

With his current deal at Millwall set to expire in June, Wallace is on course to become a free-agent as he has yet to agree fresh terms with the Championship side.

A stand-out performer for the Lions this season, Wallace has produced a host of eye-catching displays in the second-tier for Gary Rowett’s side.

In the 36 games that he has participated in at this level during the 2021/22 campaign, the winger has scored six goals for Millwall whilst he has also provided 11 assists for his team-mates.

West Brom witnessed Wallace’s creativity at The Hawthorns last year as he set up Daniel Ballard’s goal in a 1-1 draw.

The Verdict

If West Brom are able to convince Wallace to join the club this summer, this could turn out to be a fantastic bit of business.

In order to push forward as a club, the Baggies ought to be looking to sign players who have an excellent track-record of delivering the goods at this level and thus Wallace certainly fits the bill.

In the 227 appearances that he has made in the Championship during his career, Wallace has provided a total of 76 direct goal contributions.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.88 in the second-tier, the winger will fancy his chances of making an immediate impression for the Baggies next season if he does make the switch to the West Midlands.

Given that Wallace is attracting a great deal of interest, the Baggies may need to act quickly in order to have the best chance of winning the race for his signature.