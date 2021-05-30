West Brom weighing up surprise move for experienced manager

West Brom are considering making a move to re-appoint Roy Hodgson as their manager with the former England boss having been added to their shortlist, according to The Mirror.

Hodgson is available this summer following his decision to bring his time in charge of Crystal Palace to an end at the end of the campaign.

The experienced manager spent over a year in charge at the Hawthorns and guided the Baggies to an impressive tenth place finish in the Premier League in the 2011/12 campaign. That was enough to earn him the England job the following summer.

According to the latest report from The Mirror, West Brom have added Hodgson to their list of potential managerial candidates and that comes with the Baggies wanting to give themselves more options to consider than just Chris Wilder who is the current favourite.

It is believed that Hodgson would be open to the idea of returning to West Brom this summer, and that his wage demands are likely to fit within the current structure at the Hawthorns.

Also, it is being reported that the fact that there is no compensation fee to pay for him is also something that is making the former England manager an attractive potential choice for the Baggies.

The Verdict

This would be a sensational appointment for West Brom and one that would come somewhat out of the blue really. Hodgson is an excellent manager and he has already built a strong connection with the Baggies having guided them to an impressive tenth place finish in the top-flight during his previous spell in charge that ended up with him taking the England job.

Hodgson has seen and done it all in football, but he has not spent much time managing in the Championship. That might be some concern as to whether he is the right man for the job if he is offered it any stage. However, his experience and knowledge of the game would you expect to overcome that and he could very well guide the club back to the Premier League.

It seems that he fits in with what West Brom would be wanting to do from a financial perspective and that might make him an ideal choice. He would be welcomed back by supporters and could actually prove to be a very wise choice if they do decide to appoint him as Sam Allardyce’s successor this summer.