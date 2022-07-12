West Brom weighing up potential move for 28-y/o midfielder

West Brom have held ‘positive’ talks with former midfielder Okay Yokuslu about a summer transfer.

The 28-year-old joined the Baggies on loan midway through the 2020/21 season and whilst it ended in disappointment as they were relegated from the Premier League, the Turkish international made a positive impression with his ability to win the ball back.

Therefore, when it was revealed that Yokuslu was leaving Celta Vigo on a free transfer this summer, many Albion fans called for the club to bring him back to The Hawthorns.

Boss Steve Bruce initially dismissed the idea of signing the player, indicating his lack of game time in the past year or so is a concern.

However, reporter Joseph Masi has provided a fresh update on a potential deal, as he confirmed discussions are underway.

“I understand Albion have held talks with Okay Yokuslu about him returning to the club. The deal is not done. But the talks have been positive.”

Bringing in a defensive midfielder had been a priority for Bruce after Albion brought in John Swift and Jed Wallace.

The verdict

This is exciting news for Albion fans as Yokuslu was very good for them a few years ago in the Premier League and he seemed to enjoy his period at the club as well as being a hugely popular figure among the support.

So, to get a player of his calibre on a free in the Championship would be a coup and with the West Brom side lacking someone with his abilities it seems a no-brainer.

It remains to be seen if this gets over the line, but if it does it will continue what has been an excellent window so far for Albion.

