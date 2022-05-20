West Brom weigh up summer move for Newcastle United defender

West Brom are considering a summer move for Newcastle United’s Ciaran Clark, as per a report from Newcastle World.

Playing an integral role at St James’ Park during the opening half of the campaign, Clark was not named in the club’s 25-man squad from January onwards, meaning he has not featured for the Magpies since then.

Clark’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023 but the Premier League club are keen on trimming the squad, ahead of trying to higher-level talent to the north east.

The 32-year-old, who has accumulated over 200 appearances in the Premier League, has featured 13 times for the Magpies in England’s top flight this season.

However, with the club appearing to move in a new direction under Eddie Howe, Clark is someone that the Newcastle boss is keen to part company with.

The verdict

Possessing excellent levels of physicality and defensive intelligence, Clark could be an excellent addition in the Championship, especially under a manager that he will know very well in Steve Bruce.

The Baggies are looking to compile together a squad that will be ready for the rigours of battling at the top end of the second tier, with a move for Clark a sensible way to go about that.

Clark would provide the West Brom backline with leadership and expertise, ahead of what is expected to be a big season at The Hawthorns.

It will be interesting to see if any other clubs join the race, as it seems that the 32-year-old would add value to lots of high-paying second-tier clubs.