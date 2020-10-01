West Brom weigh up move for PL man as alternative to Championship ace

West Bromwich Albion could look to Islam Slimani to add to their attacking options this season if they cannot seal a deal for Huddersfield Town forward Karlan Grant, as per the Express and Star.

The Albion are looking to add to their attacking options in the final portion of the transfer window as they look to be prepared as possible for what lies ahead in the Premier League.

As per the report, Grant remains the main target for them this transfer window but they are looking at potential back-up options if they cannot get a deal done for the Huddersfield striker.

Indeed, discussions have apparently taken place over the possibility of signing Slimani from Leicester City, though the report stresses that he would likely be a last resort option at the bottom of Slaven Bilic’s list of potential attacking targets.

The Verdict

West Brom need to add another attacker in this transfer window, that seems fair to assume.

Grant would likely be a good signing with the potential and talent he possesses but if Albion do miss out on him they’ll be needing an alternative.

It appears they’re looking at several names as back-up, then, with Slimani one of them but it remains to be seen who eventually will join.