West Brom vs Rotherham United: Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction

West Brom will be seeking a fifth successive Championship victory when they welcome Rotherham United to The Hawthorns tomorrow afternoon.

The Baggies, who have recently climbed the second tier standings to 17th after what was an extremely difficult start to the campaign, will be striving for a further three points to continue their resurgence.

As for the Millers, who are one point below West Brom because of goal difference, they will be hoping to create further distance from the relegation places.

Matt Taylor will be looking to capitalise on the difficulties that West Brom have had on some soil this season, with the Baggies enraging 1.18 points per game at The Hawthorns.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the hosts will continue their excellent run of form with a 2-0 victory.

The verdict

Rotherham have proven to be tough opponents this season, that is despite form recently dipping compared to the start of the campaign, with the Millers taking points off some very strong teams.

Whilst arguments can be made that the visitors could frustrate Carlos Corberan’s side, it is hard to argue that West Brom should not secure all three points tomorrow afternoon.

The Baggies now have Daryl Dike back fit which adds a different kind of dimension for Corberan and is another reason why they should cause Rotherham’s backline all sorts of chaos.

They have also displayed good levels of defensive resilience over the last few weeks, having conceded just the one goal in their last four.