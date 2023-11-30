Highlights West Brom aims to continue winning streak against league leaders Leicester City in a challenging match-up.

Leicester dropped points in midweek, making Saturday's game an opportunity for West Brom to prove themselves.

The match will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports Football and will kick off at 12:30pm at The Hawthorns.

West Brom will be looking to continue their impressive run of form when they take on league leaders Leicester City at The Hawthorns for Saturday's midday Championship kick-off.

The Baggies will be looking to extend their two-game winning streak which has seen them topple Ipswich Town and Cardiff City in the past week.

Related Carlos Corberan drops “incredible” West Brom claim after Cardiff City victory West Brom's winning ways continued on Tuesday night with a 1-0 victory over Cardiff City

The side from The Hawthorns are now up to fifth in the league table but will face a stern challenge against the Foxes on Saturday. The East Midlands side are top of the division after winning 14 of their first 18 league games and are eight points clear of Leeds United in third place.

The Foxes dropped points in midweek away at Sheffield Wednesday in what was a surprise result against the league's bottom side.

Championship table as of 30/11/2023 Team name P GD Pts 1. Leicester City 18 21 43 2. Ipswich Town 18 15 42 3. Leeds United 18 13 35 4. Southampton 18 2 34 5. West Brom 18 12 32 6. Hull City 18 6 30

Saturday's fixture will go some way to showing how far West Brom are from being able to compete with the best sides in the division. If the Baggies were to win this weekend, after beating Ipswich last week, they'd be quietly confident of a promotion push.

What is the latest team news ahead of West Brom vs Leicester City?

Albion could be without their skipper Jed Wallace after he went off injured in the first half of their win over Cardiff City. Manager Carlos Coberan has said he'll be touch and go for the weekend.

Both Adam Reach and Daryl Dike will miss out and aren't expected back until December or the New Year, but the Baggies could be bolstered by the return of Nathaniel Chalobah, who returned to the bench for their game in midweek.

Wout Faes is a doubt for the Foxes after suffering a dead leg at Hillsborough on Wednesday. Meanwhile, defender Callum Doyle is currently out injured with a knee injury.

Are tickets still available for West Brom vs Leicester City?

Tickets are on general sale for Baggies fans looking to watch Saturday's game, with tickets priced at £28 for adults, £23 for seniors, £17 for people aged between 20-25, £12 for supporters between 17 and 19, and £5 for children U17.

Leicester have sold out their allocation of 2,009 tickets for Saturday's game.

Is West Brom vs Leicester City live on TV?

The game will be live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 12pm on Saturday afternoon.

The best of the action will also be available to watch on Saturday night on the EFL Highlights Show which starts at 9pm on Saturday afternoon on ITV4.

What time does West Brom vs Leicester City kick-off?

The game will kick off at The Hawthorns at 12:30pm.

Full matchday squads will be announced exactly a hour before kick-off at 11:30am on Saturday morning.