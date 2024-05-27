This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan impressed the Baggies faithful during the 2023/24 campaign in which he guided the Baggies to a top six spot in the Championship.

The former Huddersfield Town boss was ultimately unable to guide Albion to the Premier League, losing out in the play-off semi-final stages to eventual promotion winners Southampton.

But the Spaniard's stock is still high, and the Daily Mail report that if Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca joins Chelsea following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino, the Foxes have identified Corberan as a potential replacement.

Football League World's Baggies fan pundit, Matt Smith believes that there is a strong possibility that Corberan may be tempted to head to the Premier League with Leicester, should they come calling if their current Italian boss departs for London.

"Do I think Corberan would be tempted by a move to Leicester? I suppose who wouldn't be?" Matt told FLW.

"If you're a Championship manager, you're bound to be tempted by a move to a team in the Premier League who won the Premier League not too long ago, played in the Champions League not too long ago, has a potential as a club to push into the top-six as they did under Brendan Rogers, so I'm sure he would be tempted.

"Obviously, they've got the issue with the points deduction, but I can't see that putting too many Championship managers off a potential move there.

"Whether he'll go or not is a different story, or whether Leicester will approach him of course.

"I'm sure he'll be tempted, but I'm sure he's also got a huge amount of loyalty towards Albion too.

"It'd be interesting to see how that plays out, I'm just not sure that Leicester will go for Carlos (Corberan) in terms of style of play, with Maresca being so possession-orientated.

"Would that change things?

"I'm not sure, Albion can play that way too.

"I certainly think they (Leicester) could do a lot worse than go for Corberan, as many Premier League teams could do."

Carlos Corberan would not be a like-for-like swap for Enzo Maresca at Leicester City

Corberan is a good manager who guided Huddersfield to the 2022 play-off final in unlikely circumstances, and landed a top six spot with Albion in 2024, but he is not a like-for-like Maresca replacement.

The former Manchester City assistant coach led the Foxes to the 2023/24 Championship title by instilling his principles of possession-based football and deployed tactics rarely seen in the second tier before, such as using Ricardo Pereira or Hamza Choudhury as an inverted right-back to support the midfield.

Maresca's Foxes have a tendency to dominate the ball, and break down their opposition that way, as seen during their title-clinching 3-0 victory over Preston North End in which Leicester had 61% possession.

Corberan's Baggies, on the other hand, can control possession at times but are more of a counter-attacking side than that of the Foxes, and look to use the pace of the likes of Grady Diangana on the break.

The Foxes would prefer to retain the services of Maresca, but Corberan could be an adequate replacement in the event of the Argentine's departure.

West Brom lost three of their last four games of the regular season and, more crucially, suffered defeat to the Saints in their play-off semi-final second leg, but throughout most of the 2023/24 campaign they were a tough outfit to beat.

Only Leicester and Leeds conceded fewer goals than the Baggies during the Championship season, and being solid defensively would be an ideal quality for the Foxes in the Premier League.

The Hawthorns faithful, though, will hope that Corberan stays with Albion, and that he can progress the club further.