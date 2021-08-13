West Brom Valerien Ismael issues Kenneth Zohore challenge and reveals recent action

West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael has revealed that striker Kenneth Zohore is doing all he can to fight for his place at the Hawthorns but has challenged him to produce on the pitch.

Zohore has failed to live up to his £8 million price tag at Albion – having made just 21 appearances and scored just five goals during his Baggies career and been sent out on loan to Millwall last term.

Ismael’s search for a new striker is no secret and the arrival of such a forward could spell the end of the Dane’s time at the Hawthorns.

However, it appears Zohore is determined to prove to the new manager that he should be part of his plans moving forward.

Speaking to Express & Star, Ismael said: “Ken I have to say, has raised his intensity for sure.

“At the beginning, we had some concerns about whether he can play at our intensity.

“But over the last 10 days, we have seen we are on the right way with him.

“Strikers of that type you will need in the Championship, he can help us. He can score goals. He has the quality and he is part of the process.

“It’s up to him now to put the performances in on the pitch.

“My job, with the staff, is to make sure that he has the clarity in his head to know exactly what he has to do.

“I hope he can confirm what we have seen over the last 10 days.”

The 27-year-old made his first Albion appearance since 2020 in the Championship season opener against Bournemouth, coming off the bench for the final few minutes of the game.

Zohore still has two years left on his current West Brom deal and is thought to be on a wage in the region of £16,500 per week (Salary Sport).

The Verdict

At the start of the summer, Zohore looked likely to leave the Hawthorns in the current window but it seems as though he may be winning Ismael round.

The physical striker is not the most mobile and in that sense the high-intensity style of play that Albion will look to play under their manager may not suit him.

You have to credit him for working hard to try to prove to Ismael that he deserves to be part of his plans but it seems as though he’ll need to make the most of the opportunities given to him if he’s got any chance of sticking around.

Given the money they spent on him and his reported wage, you’d imagine the Baggies will still look to cash in on him before the window closes if they manage to sign a new striker.

If not he could just have a role to play in Albion’s promotion push, though that seems likely to be from the bench.