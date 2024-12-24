La Liga side Valencia are closing in on the appointment of West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who believes he will end up signing with the Spanish outfit in the next 24 hours.

Corberan, 41, first joined the Baggies back in October 2022, succeeding Steve Bruce.

He had the task of guiding Albion away from relegation danger - and he was able to do so successfully.

The Spanish coach was then able to follow that up with a top-six finish at the end of last term, with the Baggies falling just short against Southampton in the semis.

Currently, they sit in seventh position and have a real chance of securing another top-six finish, with Mikey Johnston scoring a brace against Bristol City on Sunday afternoon to keep his side firmly in the promotion mix.

Championship table (6th-8th) Team P GD Pts 6 Middlesbrough 22 10 35 7 West Bromwich Albion 22 10 35 8 Watford 21 2 34 (As of December 24th, 2024)

With Johnston finally off the mark for the season, there was a lot to be optimistic about at The Hawthorns, but it looks as though they are set to lose their manager.

Valencia closing in on Carlos Corberan

West Brom have had to deal with speculation regarding Corberan's future for some time.

Just a week or so ago, he was linked with the vacancy at St Mary's, with Ivan Juric being given the job instead.

At that point, it looked as though Albion fans could breathe, but Valencia have now swooped and they are set to make the 41-year-old their new manager after the departure of Ruben Baraja, who failed to thrive this season.

Related 3 Carlos Corberan replacements West Brom must consider if he leaves for Valencia We looked at three managers West Brom should consider if Carlos Corberan departs for Valencia.

Corberan, according to Romano, will sign with the Spanish top-tier outfit in the next 24 hours, with his contract set to last until 2027.

A release clause north of €3m has been triggered - and it seems inevitable that this move will now be made.

Carlos Corberan has earned Valencia move

Corberan has done well during his time at Albion.

It's fair to say that he has received a bit of criticism from supporters in recent months.

Some are keen for the Baggies to be less conservative - but he's been a success in the Midlands and deserves the opportunity to manage a team so close to where he was born.

This job will be a challenge, but it's a massive club and Corberan should embrace what will be a difficult task.

It will be interesting to see how he gets on there. If he doesn't manage to thrive, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him back in England at some point.