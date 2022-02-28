West Brom v Swansea City: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

With West Brom still possessing an outside chance of reaching the Championship play-offs, Steve Bruce knows the importance fo securing his first victory as Baggies boss against Swansea City tonight.

Accumulating just one point from their last six matches, West Brom have slipped out of the play-offs and towards mid-table.

Bruce’s side are now eight points shy of Luton Town in sixth place and he will be hoping that West Brom’s season can get back on track tonight.

The Midlands club have lost once all season at The Hawthorns, averaging 2 PPG at their home ground.

Sitting 15 points from the relegation places, whilst sitting 16 points away from the play-off positions, it would appear that the Swans will ensure their second-tier status for next year very soon.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-West Brom players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Has Kamil Grosicki ever played for a club in France? Yes No

Swansea are without an away victory in their last six Championship outings, losing their last three in the process.

Latest team news

Jake Livermore was handed a four-game suspension when he saw a red card in the 39th minute against Sheffield United earlier in the month, meaning tonight’s clash will be the last game he will be unavailable for.

January signing Daryl Dike also remains sidelined by injury, whilst Matty Phillips is also unavailable, limiting Bruce’s forward options.

The Swans will be without January signing Nathanael Ogbeta, but apart from that, Russell Martin could be blessed with an almost fully-fit squad for tonight’s clash in the Midlands, as per a report from Wales Online.

This would mean that vastly experienced defender Kyle Naughton is likely to be available for selection, bolstering Martin’s defensive options.

It would also mean that Hannes Wolf could be deployed from the very start, with the exciting winger missing the Sheffield United defeat because of a slight hamstring issue.

Is there a live stream?

West Brom vs Swansea City will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football tonight, with coverage starting gat 7:30.

What time is kick-off?

Tonight’s clash at The Hawthorns kick off at 8pm.