West Brom v Stoke City: Latest team news, score prediction, is there a live stream, what time is kick off?

West Brom take on Stoke City at The Hawthorns in the Championship on Saturday afternoon, with both sides looking to build on recent results.

The Baggies come into the game in good form with back-to-back wins under new manager Carlos Corberan. The 39-year-old, who replaced Steve Bruce in late October, lost his first game in charge but then secured consecutive 1-0 victories at home to Blackpool and away to Queens Park Rangers.

However, despite a marked improvement under the Spaniard, Albion still remain in the relegation zone and are two points from safety.

The Potters arrive in the Midlands sitting 15th in the table after an incredibly mixed start to life under new manager Alex Neil. After making the surprise move from Sunderland in August, the Scot has won just five of his 14 games in charge.

But there have been some signs of progression, with two wins in their last three games, including Tuesday’s win over Luton Town at the bet365 Stadium. Two early goals secured the points for the hosts, with Nick Powell opening the scoring after just three minutes, before Tom Lockyer’s own goal doubled the lead.

Neil will be hoping his side can replicate their midweek performance as they look to find some consistency.

Latest team news

West Brom will be without Karlan Grant, with Corberan confirming prior to last week’s game at Loftus Road that he will play no further part before the World Cup break.

The Baggies did not suffer any new injury concerns in West London, but Semi Ajayi and Daryl Dike are continuing their recoveries and are unlikely to be risked, while Kean Bryan is a long-term absentee.

As for the Potters, Neil made six changes in midweek, including a return for defender Harry Souttar after a lengthy spell out with a knee injury. It remains to be seen whether the 24-year-old can play two games in a week, while Josh Tymon’s minutes are also being monitored as he manages his comeback.

Jordan Thompson is expected to return after missing the Luton game, while Dujon Stirling and Phil Jagielka were also rested against the Hatters.

Neil opted for Jack Bonham in goal ahead of Joe Bursik and after keeping a clean sheet, he is likely to retain his place.

Score prediction

Given the Potters’ inconsistency, one step forward has typically been followed by one step back this season, only managing back-to-back victories once.

Albion have improved massively under Corberan and with a first full week of his detailed tactical instructions with the players on the training ground, the Baggies will be extremely well organised coming into the game.

Neil’s changes in midweek hinted at some tiredness within the squad having had such a busy schedule and with Albion having had a free week, it could give them an advantage.

The hosts will be looking to continue their defensive solidity and have a great chance to make it three wins in a row and move out of the relegation zone.

Prediction: West Brom 1-0 Stoke City

What time is kick off?

The clash on Saturday at The Hawthorns kicks off at 3pm.

Is there a live stream?

No, there will not be a live stream available for the game.