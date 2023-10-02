West Brom look to build on their 4-0 away win over previously unbeaten Preston as they welcome Sheffield Wednesday to the Hawthorns.

The Baggies produced the surprise of the weekend as they swept aside Preston at Deepdale, a side who had won all of their home outings prior to the contest, proving to be the perfect way to rectify their underwhelming away form.

West Brom have little time to celebrate with attention firmly on Tuesday's meeting against Sheffield Wednesday as they look to get back to winning ways in the Black Country.

Despite missing out on play-offs last term, Carlos Corberán's side boasted the fifth-best home record in the division and look to get back to such form this season after defeat to Huddersfield Town followed by a bore draw against Millwall.

On paper, they will have a strong possibility of doing so with the Owls at the foot of the table. Xisco Muñoz will be aware his time in the hot seat will be running ou after picking up just two points all season against Leeds United and Middlesbrough in an otherwise disastrous return to the Championship.

The Yorkshire outfit travel to the Midlands coming off the back of consecutive 3-0 defeats to Swansea City and Sunderland with confidence on the pitch an all-time low while frustrations off it could not be higher.

Nevertheless, as proven by Albion's latest result, nothing in football is a given with Wednesday needing to be up for the fight from the get-go to secure an all-important result.

What is the latest team news for West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday?

West Bromwich Albion boast a list of long-term absentees who are some way off returning to action with the likes of Daryl Dike, Josh Maja, Adam Reach and Martin Kelly all out for the foreseeable future.

Semi Ajayi, meanwhile, did not feature against Preston after rolling his ankle against Millwall with the defender not fit for the trip despite training in the week; a possible return to the matchday squad is now eagerly awaited.

The visitors have notably been without star players Barry Bannan and Josh Windass with the duo key in both the midfield and forward departments if the Owls are to secure a result.

A shift in defensive setup could be in order too, after conceding six goals in the past two matches with a return to the starting lineup for Liam Palmer and Dominic Iorfa not out of the question.

What is the latest ticket news for West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday?

West Bromwich Albion boast one of the more modest ticket prices in the division with adult tickets costing supporters £28.

The 65 & over category follows shortly behind at £23 while disabled adults cost £18.

The Baggies, meanwhile, have created affordable options for young people, including 20-25s at £17, under 20s at £12 while under 17s are only £5.

The Owls will need to be in full voice on the night after being handed an allocation of 2,009 seats as the loyal contingent search for their first three points of the campaign.

What time does West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday kick-off?

The midweek clash between West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 20:00 BST on Tuesday October 3 at the Hawthorns.

Is West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday on TV/Live Stream in the UK?

Despite not being bound to the UK 3pm blackout rule, the contest has not been selected as the televised match by Sky Sports with supporters not able to attend able to tune in to BBC WM and Radio Sheffield respectively for live updates.