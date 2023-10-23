Highlights West Brom and QPR have had lackluster performances in the Championship, with West Brom sitting in ninth position and QPR struggling with four straight losses.

The teams have had different luck with injuries, with West Brom suffering from a deficit in personnel in the final third, while QPR has a relatively clean bill of health.

The West Brom v QPR match will be available to watch via Sky Sports Red Button and tickets are still on sale for both home and away sections. Kick-off is at 20:00 BST on Tuesday, October 24.

While respective league positions remain at odds, the current Championship campaign has nonetheless left plenty to be desired among supporters of both West Bromwich Albion and QPR.

At present, the Baggies are stationed in ninth-position, which is a respectable footing at this stage although more may have been expected thus far in Carlos Corberan's first full season in charge.

Results have often fluctuated and only Coventry City have played out more draws than West Brom's five, the latest of which was a frustrating 0-0 stalemate at home to newly-promoted Plymouth Argyle over the weekend.

Still, QPR would snap your hand off for that.

Their state of freefall ever since the departure of Mick Beale is rather well-documented and they've continued to sink like a stone this time out after staving off relegation last term, winning just two of their opening twelve encounters.

And Saturday's chastening defeat away at fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town consigned them to four straight losses on the spin, accumulating for a woeful record that's seen them win six, draw ten and lose a staggering 26 of their last 46 Championship fixtures.

So they've got every right to quiver ahead of Tuesday night's trip to the Hawthorns, where they haven't emerged from with all three points since a shock 4-1 victory during their fated 2014/15 Premier League campaign.

Then again, it's the Championship - so who really knows for sure how this one will turn out?

Until then, Football League World has summarised everything you need to know...

What is the latest West Brom and QPR team news?

As ever, we may have a clearer understanding on this front when Corberan and Gareth Ainsworth both undertake their pre-match media duties.

But we already know that the hosts have been hamstrung by wretched injury luck during the opening quarter of the campaign and that's not going to be easing anytime soon.

There's a real deficit of personnel in the final third at the minute; Daryl Dike is nursing an achilles injury that should yet see him sidelined until the turn of the year, whereas summer striker signing Josh Maja is also out of contention, though his expected return timeline is considerably shorter and he could be back in blue and white come next month.

That's the same prognosis for John Swift, whose been in fine fettle this season but won't be back on the pitch until the conclusion of the next international break - although Jeremy Sarmiento's return should roll around sooner.

On the other hand, it seems as though Ainsworth largely has a clean bill of health at his disposal - particularly higher up the pitch - with defensive duo Steve Cook and Morgan Fox the only known absentees at this stage ahead of the R's trip to the West Midlands.

Meanwhile, free agent acquisition Reggie Cannon debuted up at Huddersfield, so it'll be interesting to see what role he receives on Tuesday.

Weekly wages: West Brom's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Is West Brom v QPR live on TV or available to stream?

As is usually the case with midweek Championship fixtures, this one will be available to watch via Sky Sports Red Button.

Can I buy tickets for West Brom v QPR?

Tickets are still on sale in the home sections and there's even a special offer to potentially take advantage of for Baggies supporters, with the club revealing the deal that season ticket holders can bring a friend to the match for £10 at adult prices, and £5 for under-17.

They can be purchased here.

QPR haven't sold out the away end either, and a ticket among the R's faithful can also be purchased via the club's website.

What time is kick-off between West Brom and QPR?

The match will commence at 20:00 BST on Tuesday, October 24.