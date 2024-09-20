Carlos Corberan has provided an update on the fitness of Jayson Molumby and Grady Diangana ahead of West Bromwich Albion's clash with Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

Albion head into their sixth match of the season unbeaten and top of the Championship table with 13 points, having won four and drawn one of their opening five encounters.

The Baggies face Plymouth at the Hawthorns tomorrow, with Wayne Rooney's men visiting off the back of their first league win of the season over Sunderland.

Ahead of the clash, Corberan addressed the fitness of his squad, with important updates on Molumby and Diangana.

2024/25 EFL Championship table as it stands - as per BBC Sport Club Played Points 1 West Bromwich Albion 5 13 2 Sunderland 5 12 3 Blackburn Rovers 5 11

Jayson Molumby a doubt to face Plymouth Argyle

Molumby has started every single league match for West Brom this season and bagged his first goal of the season for the Baggies in their last home victory over Swansea City.

However, it has emerged that the central-midfielder has a fresh injury problem which could see him miss Albion's next match against Plymouth.

Corberan revealed that Molumby is currently struggling with a calf complaint. As a result of the issue, the former Brighton and Hove Albion man has seen his training schedule disrupted, making him a doubt for the Pilgrims clash.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Corberan addressed Molumby's calf problem: "Molumby still didn't recover well from the calf perspective, he was playing with some problem during the Portsmouth game.

"During training he couldn't make a normal week, so let's say he's a doubt. We have to see how he reacts in the last days to see if he can be involved, or he can't."

Molumby is no stranger to the treatment table and missed the second half of last season with a foot injury. Although he has played every game this season, Corberan has been managing the player's workload this term.

Molumby would certainly be a miss for the Baggies ahead of a clash they are expected to win, but they have options to fill the void left in his absence.

Grady Diangana trains ahead of Plymouth Argyle clash

One player who looks more likely to feature against Plymouth is Diangana.

The winger has featured mainly as a substitute so far this season and was forced off against Stoke City with a shoulder injury, having only come on as a substitute 13 minutes earlier.

However, the 26-year-old recovered for the Baggies' 3-0 win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park, playing 23 minutes as a substitute.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Corberan confirmed that Diangana had been training ahead of the game with the Pilgrims: "Diangana has been completing the week of training well and the other players too."

While Karlan Grant and Tom Fellows have been Corberan's preferred choices on the wings, the availability of Diangana will further strengthen the Baggies as they aim to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

West Brom go into their clash with Plymouth as overwhelming favourites and are expected to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

It is likely they will have to do so without Molumby, who is a doubt with a calf problem. However, Albion should have Diangana available, having trained well this week.

At the top of the Championship table, the Baggies will be looking to get the Hawthorns bouncing again this weekend with another win.