West Bromwich Albion will return to action after the international break with a clash against Plymouth Argyle.

The team from Devon will visit the Hawthorns hoping to rectify their poor form prior to the break in play.

Plymouth Argyle are winless in their last three whilst the Baggies were also beaten in their previous outing- a lively derby defeat at the hands of Birmingham City.

Going into this fixture, West Brom are in 11th in the Championship standings and Argyle are 18th.

What is the latest team news ahead of West Brom v Plymouth Argyle?

West Brom are still without key attacking trio Daryl Dike, Jeremy Sarmiento and Josh Maja.

Dike has been sidelined for months now following his achilles injury whereas Sarmiento sustained his knock in between the wins over Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday.

He made a brief cameo against the former and was then absent against the latter as well as missing out on the defeat to Birmingham.

Adam Reach is another Baggie who has been out of action for a while now, the versatile Englishman is yet to feature this season although his return is on the horizon.

John Swift is the latest to be added to this list, the club website writing the following.

“Swift will be sidelined for approximately six weeks after sustaining a calf strain in Friday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture at Birmingham City.”

They then go on to say that the midfielder “is expected to return following the November international break” in what is a huge blow for Carlos Corberan’s side.

On the flipside, neither Steven Schumacher or the club have had to speak on any injuries in the last couple of weeks but that doesn’t mean that all is well.

Centre-back Lewis Gibson played every minute of the first eight Championship games before then missing the last three with a foot injury.

In the wake of the 1-1 draw with Hull at the end of September, a game that saw Gibson make way for Macauley Gillesphey in the starting XI, Schumacher revealed the issue at hand to Plymouth Live.

"He has been carrying an injury for a couple of weeks. In a game, somebody stood on the top of his foot and he has been trying to get through training sessions and get through games on painkillers and whatever.”

Three games later now, Gibson is still out of action alongside the likes of Callum Wright and Brendan Galloway so Gillesphey’s run in the team could well continue.

Is West Brom v Plymouth Argyle on TV?

Plymouth Argyle’s trip to the Hawthorns isn't available to watch on TV due to the 15:00 blackout.

As a result, neither side will be able to show the game on their respective iFollow channels either. That being said, audio commentary will be available for both sets of fans.

Are there tickets available for West Brom v Plymouth Argyle?

Tickets for away fans are sold out for this game with the Green Army set to travel in numbers up to the West Midlands.

Meanwhile, West Brom fans can still buy tickets for this one on the club website, they are now available to all via general sale. You will have to create an account with the club to be able to access them though.

What is the kick-off time for West Brom v Plymouth Argyle?

The match between West Brom and Plymouth Argyle kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 21st October.