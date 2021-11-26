West Brom v Nottingham Forest: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

West Bromwich Albion and Nottingham Forest will both be looking to secure victory when they meet at The Hawthorns this evening.

After initially making a positive start to the season, the Baggies have struggled considerably with their consistency in recent weeks as they have won one of their last five league games.

Meanwhile, Forest have managed to step up their performances following the decision to replace Chris Hughton with Steve Cooper.

Currently on a five-game unbeaten run in the second-tier, the Reds may fancy their chances of securing an eye-catching result tonight.

Ahead of this particular clash, we have decided to take a look at the latest team news, whether there is a live stream for the match and when the game is set to kick-off.

Team News

West Brom are set to be without long-term absentees Dara O’Shea and Kean Bryan for this particular fixture, whilst forward Kenneth Zohore is also set to miss out due to injury.

Baggies manager Valerien Ismael will also not be able to call upon the services of Jake Livermore after the midfielder was sent-off during the club’s 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town earlier this month.

West Brom lodged an appeal against Livermore’s dismissal but were unable to convince the FA to overturn this decision.

Forest will be without Max Lowe for this fixture as it was confirmed earlier this week that the left-back is set be out of action for the remainder of 2021 as a result of a groin problem.

Jack Colback will also miss his side’s trip to The Hawthorns after being sent-off during Forest’s 0-0 draw with Luton earlier this week.

Gaetan Bong is likely to feature at left-back in the absence of Lowe whilst Lewis Grabban and Alex Mighten will also be pushing for a place in the club’s starting eleven.

Is there a live stream?

If you cannot make it to the game this evening, there is a way of watching the match from home.

Sky Sports will be broadcasting the match on their Sky Sports Football channel as well as their Main Event channel.

What time is kick-off?

Tonight’s game is set to kick-off at 20:00pm.

With both sides looking to push on in the Championship, it could turn out to be an enthralling affair at The Hawthorns.