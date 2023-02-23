West Brom v Middlesbrough: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Two clubs who have been on similar adventures this season meet at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

West Bromwich Albion have fallen away from the play-off places due to a three-game winless run under Carlos Corberan, while Middlesbrough have been applying some pressure on second-placed Sheffield United under Michael Carrick.

Albion still have plenty of time to bridge the five-point gap between themselves and the top six, but it could become an uphill task if they taste defeat while results elsewhere go against them.

Here, we have taken a look at everything you need to know ahead of the encounter…

Latest team news

Alex Palmer, Kyle Bartley and Matt Phillips are unavailable, with the recent performances of David Button and Josh Griffiths making the former’s absence a sore one.

Matt Clarke is still out injured for Boro so will not be available to take on the Baggies after winning their Player of the Season award on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion last season.

Score prediction

This is a really tough one, the Baggies seem stronger defensively than going forward, suggesting that keeping opposition sides to zeros and ones will be very important in their play-off push, but Boro have been irresistible in the final third of late.

It will be a fascinating tactical battle between the two young managers, but Boro can be got at defensively and Albion’s record at The Hawthorns under Corberan has been very strong.

2-2.

Is there a live stream?

There is no live stream for this fixture in the United Kingdom, but highlights will be broadcasted on ITV4 from 9pm on Saturday.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 3pm at The Hawthorns.