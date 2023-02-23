West Brom v Middlesbrough: EFL pundit issues scoreline prediction

The most in-form Championship team will look to extend their winning streak to six matches as Middlesbrough make the trip to the Midlands on Saturday afternoon to take on West Bromwich Albion.

Boro’s improvement under Michael Carrick since his October appointment as head coach has seen them go from early season relegation candidates to on the bring of closing down Sheffield United in the automatic promotion spots.

The Teessiders’ 3-1 victory at Bramall Lane against the Blades last week saw the gap close to seven points, and with United losing at Millwall on Saturday before Boro went on to defeat QPR, just four points now separate the two clubs – albeit the South Yorkshire outfit have a game in-hand.

And they may have stumbled upon playing the Baggies this weekend at a favourable time as their form has dropped off since their run of 10 wins in 13 matches under Carlos Corberan between the end of October and the beginning of this month.

Albion have picked up just one point in their last three matches, with a a draw against Blackburn Rovers sandwiched in-between defeats against Birmingham City and Watford.

Whilst still in a battle for the play-offs, West Brom look particularly vulnerable right now at the back, and with that in mind, EFL pundit David Prutton believes that they are going to slip to yet another defeat, with Boro extending their victorious run to six games with a 2-1 win at The Hawthorns.

“Has the Carlos Corberan magic dried up a little? Their results have certainly dipped in the last few games, after such an impeccable start to his life at The Hawthorns,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“And Middlesbrough are not the team you want to run into right now if you want to regain some momentum.

“They look unstoppable, and Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer are an incredible duo in attack.

“I think they will take another big win to pile more pressure on Sheffield United in second.”

The Verdict

Whoever they face right now, it’s hard to back against Middlesbrough in the form that they are in.

Michael Carrick has got everyone that plays in the starting 11 playing their role to perfection, but if they have any achilles heel it is perhaps that they have fallen short in some away matches against the likes of Sunderland and Burnley recently.

West Brom though haven’t been playing like the force they were a number of weeks ago when they won nine out of 10 matches before coming up against Burnley at Turf Moor – they are still scoring goals but look a lot sloppier at the back without goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

If Carlos Corberan can just get his defence a bit steadier then they will get back to winning ways soon enough, but it’s hard to see them getting three points against a rampant Boro side – perhaps one point is the best they will be able to hope for here judging off current form.