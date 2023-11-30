Highlights West Bromwich Albion have secured two consecutive victories, with their latest win against Cardiff City.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton predicts a 2-1 win for West Brom against Leicester City, citing the Baggies' strong form.

West Bromwich Albion take on Leicester City at The Hawthorns in the Championship on Saturday.

After beating second-placed Ipswich Town 2-0 at the weekend, the Baggies secured their second consecutive victory with a 1-0 win over Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday night.

Albion went close in the first half when Jeremy Sarmiento hit the post, and they took the lead just after the break through the on-loan Brighton midfielder's delightful strike.

Brandon Thomas-Asante headed over for the visitors as they searched for a second, but despite failing to extend their advantage, they held on for all three points.

Carlos Corberan's side currently sit fifth in the table, four points clear of seventh-placed Blackburn Rovers.

Leicester will be looking to return to winning ways after being held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by bottom side Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Wednesday night.

The Foxes went ahead in the 23rd minute through Abdul Fatawu, but they struggled to build on their lead as the Owls grew into the game.

Ashley Fletcher missed an excellent opportunity to level for Wednesday in the second half when he fired straight at Mads Hermansen, but the hosts deservedly equalised in the third minute of stoppage time through Jeff Hendrick to ensure a share of the spoils.

Enzo Maresca's men remain top of the table, but they are now just eight points clear of third-placed Leeds United.

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports pundit Prutton believes West Brom's strong form will continue against Leicester, predicting a 2-1 win for the Baggies.

"West Brom are on the march. They are looking up and have had a brilliant week. They were superb against Ipswich last weekend, and found a way past Cardiff as well," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"Leicester stuttered again in midweek against Sheffield Wednesday. It shows the standards that have been set there that any dropped points is a bit of a shock. I think they may struggle on Saturday, too. Home win."

Will West Brom beat Leicester City?

This is an incredibly difficult game to call.

The Baggies have been in outstanding form in recent weeks, and as they proved against Ipswich on Saturday, they are a match for any team in the division on their day.

It was a disappointing night for Leicester against Wednesday in midweek, and the Foxes have now won just one of their last four games.

The likes of Wilfred Ndidi, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Kelechi Iheanacho are likely to come back into the starting line-up after being rested against the Owls, but there is pressure on Maresca's side to win the game with their lead at the top of the table decreasing.

Leicester certainly have the quality to cause problems for Albion, but given the Baggies' excellent home form, it would be no surprise to see them pick up all three points in this one.