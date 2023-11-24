Highlights West Bromwich Albion will be looking to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to Southampton and extend their unbeaten run in the Championship.

Ipswich Town have had an outstanding start to the season, remaining unbeaten in their last 12 league games.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton predicts a 2-2 draw in this closely contested match, with both teams having the potential to cause problems for each other.

West Bromwich Albion take on Ipswich Town in the Championship at The Hawthorns on Saturday night.

The Baggies will be looking to bounce back after their three-game winning run came to an end with a 2-1 defeat to Southampton at St Mary's prior to the international break.

Will Smallbone put the Saints ahead in the fifth minute, but Albion responded well, and they equalised in the 65th minute through Kyle Bartley.

However, Adam Armstrong restored Southampton's advantage in the 79th minute, and the visitors could not find another leveller.

Carlos Corberan's side currently sit seventh in the table, level on points with sixth-placed Sunderland.

It has been an outstanding start to life back in the Championship for Ipswich Town, and they extended their unbeaten league run to 12 games with a 3-2 win over Swansea City at Portman Road last time out.

The Swans took the lead in the seventh minute through Jay Fulton, but Jack Taylor's stunning strike and Conor Chaplin's finish quickly turned the game around for the Tractor Boys.

George Hirst added a third from the penalty spot shortly after the break, and the visitors were then reduced to 10 men when Liam Cullen received a second yellow card.

Swansea pulled one back in the fifth minute of stoppage time through Jamal Lowe, but the hosts held on for all three points.

Kieran McKenna's side are second in the table, level on points with leaders Leicester City, and they are eight points clear of third-placed Leeds United.

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports pundit Prutton believes there will be little to separate the sides in this one, predicting a 2-2 draw.

"West Brom suffered a setback against Southampton before the break, and it doesn’t get any easier as they host Ipswich, the start of a big run of fixtures for them - their next few games are against Cardiff, Leicester and Sunderland," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"Ipswich will have to look over their shoulders all weekend, particularly the Leeds result on Friday night, but they have dealt with that type of pressure on more than one occasion already this season. I think they could be held here, but a draw at The Hawthorns is a decent result for anyone."

Will West Brom beat Ipswich Town?

This is an incredibly difficult game to call.

Despite their defeat at Southampton, it has been a much-improved few weeks for West Brom, and they will be a tough test for Ipswich.

The Tractor Boys have been vulnerable defensively of late, and Albion could potentially exploit those weaknesses, but McKenna's men have plenty of attacking threat to cause problems of their own.

It could be an entertaining game at The Hawthorns, and a draw seems a likely outcome.