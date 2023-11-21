West Bromwich Albion take on one of their toughest assignments of the season so far as they host automatic promotion favourites Ipswich Town on Saturday evening.

The Tractor Boys are in a very strong position coming into this set of fixtures, with their win against Swansea City just before the international break taking them level on points with league leaders Leicester City.

They don't have the advantage of being at Portman Road for this clash though - and they are set to take on a West Brom side that are firmly in the promotion mix at this point.

There has been plenty of noise about their off-field situation and a potential takeover, but Carlos Corberan has managed to squeeze the best out of the Baggies and is continuing to prove that he is the best man for the job.

They could climb into the play-offs with a draw or a win, but a victory probably will be required in this clash.

It remains to be seen whether either of the two teams can come out on top, but we do have some of the pre-match information you need to know.

What's the latest team news ahead of West Brom v Ipswich Town?

John Swift is closing in on a return - but it's currently unclear whether he will be fully fit in time to face the Tractor Boys.

Josh Maja is potentially expected to be part of Albion's squad - but Daryl Dike and Adam Reach are definitely ruled out.

Martin Kelly is also out of action - but could return to the squad in the coming weeks as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury he picked up during his time on loan at Wigan Athletic.

Weekly wages: West Brom's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

The visitors, meanwhile, will be hoping to have Brandon Williams back after he missed the game against Swansea before the break through illness.

In terms of who could start, Vaclav Hladky seems to have nailed down a starting spot and Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess seem to be keeping Axel Tuanzebe at bay.

There's no shortage of competition for a starting spot in the final third, but Omari Hutchinson, Conor Chaplin, Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst all appeared from the first whistle last time out.

Is there a live stream for the West Brom v Ipswich Town game?

This game is live to watch on Sky Sports Football and the Sky Sports App, which will be a relief to those not able to get to the game on Saturday.

For those wanting to listen to live coverage on the radio, BBC Radio WM and BBC Radio Suffolk are broadcasting this clash.

How much are tickets for the West Brom v Ipswich match?

Ticket prices are the same in all stands and for both sets of supporters, with adults paying a sizeable £28 and seniors (65+) forking out £23.

Tickets are more affordable for those in other categories, with disabled people paying £18, those who are aged between 20 and 25 paying £17, 17-19 years olds spending £12 and those under the age of 17 forking out just £5.

Prices on West Brom and Ipswich Town's websites

What time does West Brom v Ipswich Town kick off?

Because this game is being broadcast live, this game has been pushed back to a 5:30pm kick-off.

This isn't exactly an ideal time for the visiting supporters who face getting back to Suffolk late - but they won't have to leave as early to get to the Midlands.