West Brom v Hull City: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

West Bromwich Albion and Hull City will both be looking to get back to winning in the Championship in tonight’s showdown at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies suffered a 3-0 defeat to Fulham last weekend as Aleksandar Mitrovic netted a hat-trick for Marco Silva’s side.

Meanwhile, Hull were beaten by Coventry City at the MKM Stadium as Matt Godden scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the first-half of this fixture.

West Brom could move to within six points of leader AFC Bournemouth with a victory over Hull whilst the visitors will be determined to produce a positive display following an underwhelming start to the season.

Ahead of the clash, we have decided to take a look at the latest team news, whether there is a live stream for the match and what time the game is set to kick-off tonight.

Team news

West Brom are set to be without influential midfielder Alex Mowatt for this particular clash as he is currently struggling with a foot injury.

The 26-year-old, who has made 12 appearances in the Championship for the Baggies during the current campaign, is not set to return to action until after the international break.

Darnell Furlong will also miss this game after being shown a red-card in Saturday’s meeting with Fulham.

Hull manager Grant McCann has revealed that George Honeyman and Richard Smallwood are both in contention to feature this evening.

Honeyman missed last weekend’s game due to illness whilst Smallwood was substituted in the second-half of the club’s clash with Coventry after suffering a head injury.

1 of 28 Conor Gallagher Crystal Palace Leeds United Wolves Norwich City

Is there a live stream?

If you cannot make it to The Hawthorns this evening, there are several ways of watching the game from home.

Hull fans can purchase a match pass for £10 from the club’s iFollow service whilst West Brom fans will also be able to buy a pass from their club’s official website.

The game is also being shown on the Red Button on the Sky Sports Football channel.

What time is kick-off?

Tonight’s game is scheduled to kick-off at 8pm.

With both sides looking to get back on track in the Championship, it could turn out to be an enthralling encounter at The Hawthorns.