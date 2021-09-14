West Brom v Derby County: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

West Bromwich Albion host Derby County on Tuesday looking to extend their lead at the top of the Championship.

Valerien Ismael has made a hugely impressive start to life at the Hawthorns with four wins and two draws from the Baggies’ first six matches. The newly relegated side managed a four game win streak before being held 1-1 on Saturday by Gary Rowett’s Millwall.

Even though they dropped two points, the Baggies profited from Fulham’s defeat to Blackpool and will want to get back to winning ways against Wayne Rooney’s relegation favourites.

Karlan Grant missed from 12 yards on the verge of half time on Saturday, with the possible return of Callum Robinson to the starting XI, Ismael will be hoping his frontline can be a little more clinical.

Phil Jagielka and Curtis Davies have put together a stubborn central defensive partnership in recent weeks and will be relishing the challenge of the promotion favourites.

Here, we have taken a look at some of the key information ahead of Tuesday evening’s encounter…

Team news

Dara O’Shea’s long term injury sustained on international duty with the Republic of Ireland is a blow, but in an area of the pitch the Baggies have cover in.

Matt Clarke, the Brighton and Hove Albion loanee, is also likely to miss the match but with West Brom’s strength in depth they should be able to cope. Ismael will be hoping to limit Derby to as few shooting opportunities as possible in front of the home faithful.

As for the Rams Colin Kazim-Richards and Krystian Bielik remain out and are not expected back in the near future, however energetic midfielder Jason Knight made his return from the bench against Birmingham City on Friday evening and could be in line for a start at the Hawthorns.

Where can you stream the game?

The match can be purchased for £10 on Rams TV or WBA TV or alternatively it will be shown on the red button on Sky Sports Football, channel number 403.

What time is kick-off?

The match gets underway at 8pm alongside Reading v Peterborough United, the other four Championship fixtures kick-off at 7.45pm.

