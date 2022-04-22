West Brom v Coventry City : Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

West Bromwich Albion take on Coventry City on Saturday in their penultimate home game of the season.

It is important for Steve Bruce’s men to bounce back from a 4-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest last time out, in building momentum for a promotion push next term.

The Sky Blues have been one of the better performing sides in the division in the last month or so, and the scoreline did not reflect the game in their 3-0 loss at home to Bournemouth on Monday.

The Baggies can leapfrog Mark Robins’ men in victory and could be testing themselves against a Championship top six rival going into 2022/23.

Here, we have taken a look at everything you need to know ahead of Coventry’s trip to the Black Country…

Latest team news

Sam Johnstone, Daryl Dike, Kean Bryan and Alex Mowatt are all ruled out for the hosts.

The former’s absence giving Bruce a chance to have a look at David Button between the sticks, ahead of the expiration of the 33-year-old’s contract this summer.

Matty Godden, Josh Eccles, Fankaty Dabo and Jake Clarke-Salter are sidelined for the visitors, while Jordan Shipley remains a late doubt ahead of the trip to The Hawthorns.

Score prediction

Both sides have played out some entertaining encounters recently, despite having little to play for aside from pride in the last month or so.

Darnell Furlong’s suspension could hurt the hosts, but with their attacking talent they will be expecting to put on a show in front of the home faithful.

Coventry are very dangerous in the final third as well, and if the deadlock is broke early this could become a high scoring encounter.

3-2 West Brom.

Is there a live stream?

No there is not, but highlights will be broadcasted on EFL on Quest at 9pm.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 3pm at The Hawthorns.