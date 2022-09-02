West Brom v Burnley: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

After a busy time for all clubs, with the transfer window now over, teams will be ready to put their full focus into the season going forward with the teams they have.

Tonight West Bromwich Albion are straight back into action as they host Burnley at The Hawthorns on Fridat night.

The Baggies haven’t got off to the most energetic start this season and need to get some wins under their belt after drawing their two previous games.

Meanwhile, the Clarets come into this game with two wins in their last two and sitting third in the league.

Latest team news

Semi Ajayi recently picked up an injury on both his ankle and his knee so will be out for this game and could be sidelined for a while.

Daryl Dike and Keen Bryan both remain out as well with injuries for Albion.

The Baggies have made some new signings in the final days of the transfer window, although whether they will come straight into the side is to be seen.

Arijanet Muric picked up an injury on Tuesday night so it looks likely that Bailey Peacock-Farrell could start this game for Burnley.

Ian Maatsen is available for selection again after serving his three-match ban for a sending off against Blackpool.

Burnley made plenty of last minute additions in the final days of the transfer window who could also feature this evening if they were registered in time to participate

Score prediction

West Brom will hope to give this game a lot as they search to pick up three points.

However, Burnley come into the tie in good form and have been boosted by further signings.

Therefore, we’re going for a 2-1 win to the Clarets.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Burnley midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Josh Benson Blackpool Grimsby Town Barnsley Arsenal

Is there a live stream?

The game has been selected for Sky Sports and will therefore be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

What time is kick-off?

The game takes place tonight and kick-off is at 8pm.