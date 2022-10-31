West Brom v Blackpool: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

West Bromwich Albion take on Blackpool in something close to a must-win game for the Baggies in their bid to lift themselves off the bottom of the Championship.

Carlos Corberan’s first game in charge of Albion was always going to be a tough ask in hosting Sheffield United, but there was not a great deal of positives to take from the defeat despite growing into the game as it went on.

Blackpool on the other hand have been quietly picking up points with impressive regularity, losing just one of their last six, winning three and drawing the other two, to build a five-point cushion on the relegation zone.

Here, we have taken a look at everything you need to know ahead of the encounter…

Latest team news

Semi Ajayi, Kean Bryan and Daryl Dike remain out for the hosts while Kyle Bartley will be available again after missing the Blades defeat through suspension.

Jake Beesley, Liam Bridcutt, Jordan Gabriel and Kevin Stewart are out for the visitors, who will be hoping that Keshi Anderson is fit to be involved in the matchday squad.

Score prediction

The Tangerines will be confident after their 2-1 win at Coventry City at the weekend, with in-form forward Jerry Yates entering the spotlight against a club who may be interested in his services come the turn of the year.

Performances still indicate that results will turn at some stage for the Baggies, but the underdog tag does suit Michael Appleton’s visitors.

2-2.

Is there a live stream?

The match will not be on television, but it will be available to purchase for £10 on both West Brom and Blackpool’s streaming services.

Visit their websites for more information about purchasing a stream.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 8pm at The Hawthorns.