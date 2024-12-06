This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are one of the clubs reportedly interested in signing Sevilla striker Kelechi Iheanacho in January.

That's according to El Sevillista, who claim that West Brom and Watford are plotting a move for Iheanacho in the winter window after his tough start to life at Sevilla, with the pair hoping to sign him on a free transfer or on loan.

Iheanacho came through the ranks at Manchester City before joining Leicester City in August 2017 for a fee of £25 million, and he enjoyed a successful seven-year spell with the Foxes, helping them win the FA Cup in 2021 and the Championship title last season.

Kelechi Iheanacho's stats for Leicester City (according to Transfermarkt) Appearances 232 Goals 61 Assists 34

The 28-year-old departed the King Power Stadium at the end of his contract in the summer and made the move to Sevilla, but his game time has been limited with the Spanish side so far.

Iheanacho has scored three goals in nine appearances for Garcia Pimienta's men this season, but all of those strikes have come in the Copa del Rey, and he is said to be open to the possibility of a move in January.

West Brom told to seal Kelechi Iheanacho deal

When asked if he would be happy with the signing of Iheanacho, FLW's West Bromwich Albion fan pundit Callum Burgess said that it would be a big statement if the Baggies were able to convince the striker to make the move to The Hawthorns.

"I think Kelechi Iheanacho would be a real coup for any Championship side, so if Albion were to sign him, I think he would be a great signing to play alongside Josh Maja up front," Callum said.

"Those two would be a really good strikeforce I think, and they would have the potential to be one of the best strikeforces in the line.

"I've always rated Iheanacho since he came through at Manchester City all those years ago, and while he was not the most consistent player at Leicester, he did show his quality at times.

"To be honest, I didn't even know he had joined Sevilla, I was wondering where he was playing now.

"He did an okay job filling in for Jamie Vardy at times last season, and I think he'd probably still be able to do a job for a bottom half Premier League side, whether it's as an impact sub or a starter every now and again.

"For sure, I'd be happy if Albion were to sign him in January, he would be a really good signing I believe."

Kelechi Iheanacho could be the solution to huge West Brom problem

With their promotion push stalling, there is no doubt that West Brom need to bring in more firepower in January.

The Baggies have scored just 19 goals in 18 league games so far this season, and 10 of those have come from Josh Maja, showing how reliant they are on their number nine.

Iheanacho may have only scored five goals in 26 games for Leicester last season, but he was mainly used as a back-up to Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka, and if he is given a regular run of games, he could certainly be a threat at Championship level.

Albion have drawn nine of their last 10 games, and the signing of a new striker could help them convert some of those into victories, so they should attempt to win the race for Iheanacho.