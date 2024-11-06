This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom find themselves in the mix for a play-off place in these early stages of the Championship campaign, but more creativity could be the order of the day in the January transfer window as they aim to take the step back to the Premier League.

The table has started to take some shape, and Carlos Corberan will take some satisfaction from his side being in promotion contention.

However, recent form has hurt their position in the table, with the team struggling to put together victories.

The Baggies will be looking ahead to the January transfer window, which opens in less than two months, as it provides an opportunity to boost their Premier League credentials.

Albion have not been in the top flight since 2021, but could put that run in the second tier to an end this term with a strong second half of the campaign built off the back of a good winter window.

West Brom January transfer need claim

When asked what one January transfer request he would have for the club, FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Callum Burgess claimed he wants the team to add another number 10.

He has highlighted the performances of John Swift and Grady Diangana, suggesting that an improvement is needed in this area.

“Ahead of the January transfer window, I think if I could ask for one transfer request in mind I’d probably ask if we could sign a new number 10,” Burgess told Football League World.

“Despite the wages, John Swift is probably on, and Grady Diangana, who we signed in the Premier League, is probably not a cheap wage either. Those two are probably not really delivering at the moment. They’re without a single goal contribution from the two of them.

“Swift, when he’s in the team, is dropping deep, and he’s getting lots of touches in deeper areas, but he’s really struggling to have an impact in the deeper end of the pitch, and Diangana, so far, is struggling to get involved as well.

“So I’d probably be looking to sign a new number 10, or a new centre-midfielder, or a change in formation.

“Because I think with Maja you’ve got a striker who has got lots of qualities, Fellows, Grant and Johnston, I think — even though Johnston’s not really hit the heights he did last season, there’s still bits of promise you’d be able to get from him — I think the missing piece of the puzzle at the minute is how Albion can get the best out of a number 10.

“Especially in the current system, that’s probably the biggest missing piece of the puzzle so far.

“Jed Wallace had a go in that role on Friday night.

“While he did good work off the ball, you can’t really talk too much about what he offers on the ball, unfortunately, so that would probably be my request heading into January.”

West Brom’s recent form

West Brom's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Luton Town (A) 1-1 Cardiff City (H) 0-0 Blackburn Rovers (A) 0-0 Oxford United (H) 1-1 Millwall (H) 0-0

West Brom have failed to win any of their last seven games, including drawing each of their last five.

This has hurt their promotion credentials, but they remain inside the top six despite their poor run of form.

This will be encouraging for Corberan, who will back himself to turn things around in the coming weeks.

Next up for the Baggies is a crucial clash at home to rivals Burnley on Thursday evening in an 8pm kick-off.

Greater creativity needed at West Brom

West Brom’s lack of goals in recent weeks has been a big reason behind their poor run of form.

Josh Maja has shown he can be consistent in front of goal, but the team is simply not creating enough opportunities for him to thrive.

Another creative player being brought into the team in January would be a smart use of their resources, if they can afford it.

Given their current form, it could be the difference between a top six finish and coming 10th or 11th by the end of the season.