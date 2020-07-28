West Brom urged to swoop for Championship-bound forward

Daryl Burgess has urged West Bromwich Albion to go out and sign Watford striker Troy Deeney this summer, as Slaven Bilic looks to bolster his attacking options.

West Brom and Watford will swap places in 2020/21, after the Baggies won automatic promotion to the Premier League last Wednesday following a 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers.

Watford, meanwhile, were relegated on the final day of the Premier League campaign following a 3-2 defeat to Arsenal, and the Baggies have now been urged to sign one of their most important players.

The ultimate West Bromwich Albion end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

1 of 14 Did West Brom win more or less matches in the Championship this season than they did last season? More Less

Deeney has scored 133 goals in 398 appearances for Watford since joining from Walsall in 2010, netting 10 goals in a total of 27 appearances this season.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at Vicarage Road next summer, though, and has recently admitted that he is unsure about his future in Hertfordshire following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Posting onto his Twitter page, though, Daryl Burgess has urged his former club to go out and lure Birmingham-born Deeney to the Hawthorns.

Anybody else have @T_Deeney at the Hawthorns next season…🤔🙋🏼‍♂️ — Daryl Burgess (@totalfooty) July 26, 2020

The likes of Charlie Austin and Kenneth Zohore have struggled to find the net on a regular basis for the Baggies this term, so the addition of a proven goalscorer will be high on Bilic’s transfer wishlist this summer.

The Verdict

Deeney would be a great signing for West Brom, I feel.

He is an excellent striker at Premier League level and always gives his all, and 10 goals in 27 games for a team who were relegated from the top-flight is not a bad record at all.

You feel that he would love a move back to the West Midlands as he enters the latter stages of his playing career, and it could be a great signing for them.