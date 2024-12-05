This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

West Brom have been told to try and sign Kasey McAteer on loan from Leicester City and Kwame Poku on a permanent deal from Peterborough United in the January transfer window, with more attacking threat needed to aid their promotion credentials this season.

The Baggies have stagnated in recent weeks and months under boss Carlos Corberan, and are currently in the middle of a run of nine draws and just one win in their last 10 games, stretching all the way back to the start of October.

They are still seventh in the Championship, just two points off Watford in sixth, and so are well in the race for a play-off spot, but clearly need added firepower in the final third if they are to convert their draws into more victories as the campaign goes on.

West Brom urged to make January moves for wing duo Kasey McAteer and Kwame Poku

Albion have scored the least goals of any top-half team in the second-tier this season, with 19 strikes, and have been heavily reliant on Josh Maja's impressive goal-scoring form so far.

The former Sunderland frontman has bagged 10 times in the league up to now, so is currently second in the Championship scoring charts, but Karlan Grant is the only other attacker to have scored in the league for West Brom, with the likes of Tom Fellows, Grady Diangana, Jed Wallace, Mikey Johnston, Lewis Dobbin or Devante Cole all still yet to find the back of the net in the second-tier.

Our Baggies fan pundit, Callum Burgess, wants to see Albion attempt to bring in out-of-favour Foxes man Kasey McAteer and Posh starlet Kwame Poku in the new year, as well as look for a central midfield addition, after we asked him how many new players he thinks the club needs in January, and if there is anyone in particular that he would like them to be keeping tabs on.

“I think we are looking at least two new additions in January that I want us to make, if possible," Callum told FLW.

“Off the top of my head, someone who hasn’t been getting much game-time, and might drop down to the Championship and want to be playing every week, is Kasey McAteer on loan from Leicester.

“He did start recently for them, but other than that, he has been limited to substitute appearances.

“After he did play some part in Leicester’s title-winning campaign last season, he might be willing to drop down to the Championship again to get some consistent game-time.

“He can play across the forward line, either behind the striker or on either wing. I think that versatility will be important, and Albion need a spark coming off the bench too.

“I think if Albion did have funds to spend, then they should definitely be taking a look at Kwame Poku from Peterborough United.

“He’s got six months left on his contract there, so Peterborough will be in a lesser position in terms of how much they would usually demand for a star player.

“I think he would be someone I would be looking to sign, if we do have funds to spend in January. I don’t think it is something that Albion will be able to do though, spending millions on a player.

“Another midfielder certainly wouldn’t go amiss either. Either a defensive midfielder, or someone who can be a box-to-box player as well.”

Albion would benefit from signing either McAteer or Poku in the new year

It is clear that the Baggies need new players in attack, and while they are now unbeaten in over two months, questions are rightly being asked about Carlos Corberan's style of play in the final third, and whether he can fix their problems in front of goal.

Both McAteer and Poku would go a long way to helping their issues up front, and the former certainly looks like a realistic capture, given his lack of minutes at Leicester so far this term.

McAteer was very important to the Foxes' Championship title charge last season, and bagged six league goals in 23 appearances and just 13 starts to help them to promotion, but has been handed fewer Premier League chances.

The Republic of Ireland international can be a very effective player in the second-tier when given a chance to shine, and was a standout in terms of his average rate of goal-scoring last season, as well as his impressive work-rate on and off the ball.

Kasey McAteer 2023/24 Championship statistics (FBref) Appearances 23 Starts 13 Goals 6 Goals per 90 0.47 xG per 90 0.42 Shots on target % 40.6% % of Aerial duels won 56.3% Clearances per 90 1.32

Posh star Poku is one of the most in-form players in English football right now, and sits atop of the League One goal contribution charts, while he has picked up the third tier's Player of the Month award for both September and October as a result of his standout showings.

The right-winger has been linked with a move to numerous higher-placed teams recently, such as Rangers, Blackburn Rovers and Burnley, as a result of his great performances, and is bound to be a top target for multiple clubs heading into January, with Premier League sides Ipswich Town and Southampton both also reportedly keeping an eye out.

Peterborough are currently trying to tie him down to a new contract in PE2, as he is in the final year of his deal, but the flurry of recent reports around a January move suggest that they may well be open to a sale in the new year to fetch a decent fee for his services, rather than likely minimal compensation next summer.

West Brom should definitely look to add their name to the list of teams interested in a move for him, but whether a right-winger will be high on Corberan's list of positions to strengthen in January remains to be seen, with the likes of Tom Fellows, Grady Diangana and Jed Wallace all vying for a place there as it stands.