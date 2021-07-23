West Brom urged to play hardball as Arsenal and West Ham continue high-profile pursuit of star duo

Carlton Palmer believes that West Brom will be demanding big money if they’re to cash in on Sam Johnstone and Matheus Pereira this summer.

Reports from the Daily Express have claimed that West Ham United are considering a move for the 25-year-old midfielder following the Baggies’ relegation from the Premier League, while Arsenal and the Hammers are also keen on Johnstone following his impressive outings last term.

Valerien Ismael’s side are under no real pressure to sell the duo, but as we know, money talks in the transfer market.

Kevin Phillips spoke to West Brom News about interest and claimed that it would take a fee of around £40million for the Baggies to sell both players, something that Palmer believes is a realistic amount for a pairing of such importance for the recently-relegated club.

Speaking to Football Fancast, Palmer said: “For sure, for sure.

“But, you see, they’re in a position West Brom where clubs will know they’re wanting to offload these players because of the fact that they were relegated.

“Still, you’d be expecting West Brom to be looking for that type of money for those two players.”

The verdict

West Bromwich Albion should certainly hold out for more money.

The Baggies are gearing up for a really important season as they look to secure promotion back to the Premier League and if they’re going to do that then they’ll need their best players available.

Sam Johnstone and Matheus Pereira are undoubtedly West Brom’s best players and so if they stick around next term then there will be no complaints from supporters.

If a substantial bid comes in then I expect West Brom to consider, but until that happens I’m sure that Valerien Ismael’s side will be fairly comfortable.