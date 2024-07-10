Highlights Middlesbrough interested in John Swift but looking at other options for now.

West Brom might sell Swift due to his decreasing role in the squad.

It's likely a good move for all parties involved if Swift is sold for around £2-3m.

There is doubt surrounding John Swift's immediate future at West Bromwich Albion amid prior transfer interest from Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

According to a report from the Northern Echo, Boro's recruitment team were running the rule over Swift at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, but the club have moved on to other targets as things stand.

However, it's added that Middlesbrough could potentially rekindle their interest in Swift later on in the window, as the Baggies are believed to be open to offers for the attacking midfielder with just a year left on his current contract.

Swift signed a three-year deal with West Brom after signing from Reading in May 2022 and has made 89 appearances to date, scoring 16 goals across two seasons. The 29-year-old's influence has waned somewhat since his first campaign in the West Midlands, which saw him appear in all but one of Albion's league fixtures and return with six goals and nine assists.

Following the loan arrival of prolific winger Michael Johnston from Celtic at the end of the winter transfer window, Carlos Corberan's decision to entrust Grady Diangana in a more central position saw Swift's role diminish for the final run-in, and he didn't start in either of their play-off semi-finals against Southampton.

Such a significant judgement call is indicative of Swift's recent position in the squad pecking order, which has prompted understandable questions about whether he'll be remaining at the Hawthorns next term.

West Brom should cash-in on Swift

Although the potential Teesside transfer has been very much put on ice for the time being, Football League World's West Brom fan pundit Matt Smith still believes that it would represent a beneficial move for Swift at a crucial juncture of his career and that a departure either way is the best option now.

"I think Albion should cash in on John Swift. That would be a move that would probably make sense to everyone involved," Matt explained.

"I think it would give us a decent-sized fee, £2-3m perhaps is about right for a player who's had double figures in goals and assists but only has one year left on his contract.

John Swift's Championship stats, as per FotMob Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 2014/15 Rotherham United (loan from Chelsea) 3 0 0 2015/16 Brentford (loan) 27 7 4 2016/17 Reading 39 8 4 2017/18 Reading 24 2 1 2018/19 Reading 34 3 3 2019/20 Reading 41 6 10 2020/21 Reading 14 1 2 2021/22 Reading 38 11 13 2022/23 West Bromwich Albion 45 6 9 2023/24 West Bromwich Albion 39 9 1

"Middlesbrough need a bit of experience, and he'd provide that, and he's probably not in Albion's strongest team, so that would be a good move for all involved.

"Now is probably the right time, so I think we should cash in for sure and, hopefully, that would allow us to bring in someone better."

John Swift's price will play a big part in any sale

To West Brom's benefit - and Swift's credit, for that matter - he won't be short of suitors in the coming weeks, even if Middlesbrough opt against relaunching their interest. The Chelsea academy graduate has proven class, experience and pedigree at this level and, alongside bringing a goalscoring presence from midfield, he's also an excellent creative outlet at his very best.

It's a skillset that will pay dividends for the right club, but that doesn't look to be Albion anymore. With just a year left on his current contract, it would make perfect sense to cash in and collect a fair sum right now instead of letting it run down and seeing him leave for nothing, and Matt's ballpark valuation of £2m seems fair for a player of his age, ability and current contractual situation. If that's the price, he will have interested parties.

As for Middlesbrough, they could well reap the rewards from taking a punt on Swift and should consider rethinking their present stance as the window goes on, although it is vindicated if Michael Carrick has superior targets in mind.