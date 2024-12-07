This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Having initially topped the table with 16 points from their opening six, West Bromwich Albion fans will be disappointed to now find themselves below the play-off places, a first amid this campaign.

Being unbeaten in ten matches is usually a positive, though the Baggies have remarkably drawn nine of those, sparking unrest from supporters.

West Brom - Last ten matches (Championship) Date Fixture Result Score League Position 30 Nov Preston (A) Draw 1-1 7th 26 Nov Sunderland (A) Draw 0-0 7th 23 Nov Norwich (H) Draw 2-2 6th 10 Nov Hull (A) Win 2-1 5th 7 Nov Burnley (H) Draw 0-0 5th 1 Nov Luton (A) Draw 1-1 6th 26 Oct Cardiff (H) Draw 0-0 5th 23 Oct Blackburn (A) Draw 0-0 4th 19 Oct Oxford (A) Draw 1-1 5th 5 Oct Millwall (H) Draw 0-0 4th

This near unprecedented run of mediocrity has sparked murmurs of Baggies manager Carlos Corberan finding himself under pressure regarding his job security, something that would have seemed absolutely unthinkable just two months ago.

West Brom 'definitely have to keep Carlos Corberan'

With a small minority already calling for change, will failure to make the at least play-offs this season mean that Corberan has taken the club as far as he can?

Football League World has asked our West Brom Fan Pundit Callum Burgess for his verdict on the matter.

“It is definitely a weird situation at the minute, because when a manager is on this kind of run of form, only winning once in the last twelve games, it’s definitely worthy of criticism.

“Fans have got every right to be criticising Carlos Corberan, but calling for him to be sacked is a step too far, and thinking too short term.

“It’s easy to think of excuses when you’ve only lost twice all season, and it’s fine to be frustrated, but I think we’re victims of our own success at the start of the season when Albion were on that winning run, playing good football and were top of the league after the win at Portsmouth.

“That, for me, raised the bar of expectation too soon for a season where, going into it, not many Albion fans thought we’d be pushing for play-offs again. We thought it would be a mid-table slog. Although it could easily transition into that slog, the season had early signs of possibility.

“We’ve fallen into the trap, seeing the start of the season with Albion winning games might have got us a bit overexcited, and seeing us fall back to that level is, of course, going to make fans frustrated when they now have higher expectations of the team.

“You definitely have to keep Carlos Corberan, I doubt with the financial situation you’d be able to pay him off anyway, but he’s definitely one of the best managers in the Championship and one bad run of form doesn’t change that, despite the frustrations that may have surrounded the team.

“Whether it’s tactics, whether it’s results in general, if you’re suggesting that Albion can easily find someone out there who is better than Corberan, I’d very much like to know who that name would be, because I strongly disagree with the idea that we’d be better off without him.”

It would appear that while the Autumn months have proved difficult for the West Midlands side, the cries of Corberan's departure seemingly remain exclusively held by the vocal minority.

West Brom face league leaders Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon, with the Spanish manager praying he can bring about a statement win at the Hawthorns.