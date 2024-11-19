This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

West Brom are likely to need January investment as they aim to return to the top-flight as soon as possible under Carlos Corberan yet again in the current campaign, where they are embroiled in a play-off race currently.

After a strong start, inconsistency has crept in, but West Brom still remain in the play-offs in fifth in the Championship table. The Baggies have shown strong resilience after a recent run that included numerous draws.

The floor level of performance makes them hard to beat, with Corberan’s tactical approach, marked by a well-drilled defence, meaning they do not concede regularly.

However, their output has dropped at the other end after a promising start to the season, and it is evident that Corberan must find a solution, but some players can perhaps be held accountable as well.

He will undoubtedly want more from the likes of Jed Wallace, Mikey Johnston, and Grady Diangana in terms of direct output, with West Brom needing to convert solid performances into results and points more consistently.

Between them, they have just one goal or assist so far between them, with the likes of Josh Maja, Tom Fellows, and Karlan Grant being the most frequent supply of goal contributions thus far.

West Brom should target Peterborough United's Kwame Poku

Despite their financial situation lacking some clarity heading towards the winter market, with Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports reporting in August that Albion are on course to breach PSR rules, so must agree to deals with the EFL on future transfer prices and wage costs.

Operating under an EFL-imposed business plan could have repercussions, but the Baggies know they must hit the mark with acquisitions in January, and we asked our West Brom fan pundit, Callum Burgess, for his thoughts on who the ideal player is that they should sign.

He said: "If Albion were to strengthen in just one position in January, then I think it would have to be targeting another attacker in.

"One who can operate in the No.10 and out wide as well. Someone who can bring versatility and quality to the team.

"So far, the goals have mainly been coming from Josh Maja and only four different players have scored for West Brom this season.

"It emphasises the need to get more goals in the team. And I think, with his contract expiring in June next year, Kwame Poku from Peterborough United would be the ideal player for Albion to look at.

"I think he would be a good replacement for Diangana, whose contract also expires in June. He's someone who would bring some quality into the team, as shown at Peterborough this season.

"He's already got lots of goals and assists, and I think he will be someone targeted by lots of clubs in the division, which could perhaps make it hard for Albion to bring him in.

"If Albion operate under a wheel-and-deal basis once again, then perhaps one player is sold and the funds could be used to get Poku into the club.

"I think that would be a really good investment."

Kwame Poku is catching the eye of numerous clubs

Poku scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 47 appearances in all competitions during the regular season to help Posh reach the top six last year, but this campaign has taken him to new levels. The 15 league contributions, and 17 in all in 17 games, have not gone unnoticed.

Peterborough reportedly rebuffed a bid from Luton Town for his services in the summer, but Blackburn Rovers were one of the latest clubs to be linked with a possible move for Poku, as per a report from Alan Nixon in late October via Patreon - that's before a flurry of activity was reported last week in regards to his future.

TBR Football report Rangers have been joined by Burnley in their pursuit of the 23-year-old wide forward ahead of the upcoming January transfer window. They have also claimed that Southampton and Ipswich Town are chasing his signature, as his contract continues to wind down ahead of next summer.

Unsurprisingly, Darren Ferguson has confirmed that Peterborough are working to renew his contract, though he described the potential negotiations as "very tough". West Brom themselves have been linked previously around this time last year, with TEAMTalk speculating that Sunderland were also queuing up to try and sign the Posh attacker.

Poku may have his eyes set on a top Championship side who could give him a platform to play in the Premier League sooner rather than later, and West Brom could be that, where the move could be mutually beneficial given their lack of goals in the forward line.