Highlights West Brom urged to complete deal for Isaac Price from Standard Liege; potential bargain for just €2million.

Price, an Everton academy graduate, has impressed in Belgium, showing versatility and potential for success at West Brom.

Smart move by the Baggies to explore European market for quality players, could provide value and strengthen squad.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom have been urged to complete a deal for Isaac Price, amid reports that the Baggies want to sign the 20-year-old from Standard Liege.

It's been reported by Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri on X that West Brom and Standard Liege are in talks over a deal for the former Everton midfielder, whilst the Baggies' Championship rivals Preston were also interested in a move for Price.

However, it's Carlos Corberan's side who are in pole position to complete a deal to sign him, with it being reported that he could leave the Belgian outfit for €2million.

Price left Everton last summer, so he's experienced English football in the past, and has a year of senior football under his belt thanks to his time at Standard Liege.

Isaac Price deemed a good potential signing for West Brom

Our West Brom fan pundit, Callum Burgess, believes that Price would be a good signing for West Brom, and is pleased to see his club looking for players in other European leagues, following the arrivals of Ousmane Diakite and Torbjorn Heggem from the Austrian and Swedish leagues respectively.

Speaking to Football League World, Callum said: "I think Isaac Price would be the type of signing that Albion fans would be happy that the club continue to do.

“Looking overseas for players, which we did with Diakite from Austria, and Tobjorn Heggem, who we signed from the Swedish league, it’s good to see the club looking overseas for players.

“Price was an Everton academy graduate who moved out there last summer, so I can’t say I’m too up-to-date with him, but from what I’ve seen, he could be a really promising signing for a cheap fee should we lose Yokuslu.

“It would be depth in central midfield, and he’d be a good player to sign.”

Isaac Price would be an excellent signing for West Brom

Price was a regular for Standard Liege last season, playing 39 times across all competitions, which included 25 starts in the league, as he helped them finish 10th in the Belgian Pro League.

Given his lack of first-team experience prior to moving to Belgium, having played just three times for Everton, it was an impressive breakthrough campaign at first-team level, and it bodes well for Price's future.

The 12-cap Northern Irish international showed his versatility too, playing in the centre of the park, on the wing and as an attacking midfielder, so he'd certainly add something to the Baggies squad.

Isaac Price's 2023/24 Jupiler Pro League season - Fotmob Appearances 37 Minutes played 2,315 Goals 1 Assists 2 Pass accuracy 76.3% Chances created 25 Touches 1,664 Tackles won 74.0% Duels won 52.6% Interceptions 29

He scored once and registered two assists last season, so that's an area of his game where there's room for growth, but Price looks like he has all the tools to be a success at The Hawthorns.

For a fee of £1.7million, Price would be a seriously smart addition, and one that could make the club money in the future should he impress.

The Baggies have looked to the European market this summer, and it could be an option that provides them with quality players for cheaper fees than looking to other English clubs to make signings.

With a full season of top-flight football in Belgium under his belt, Price is a signing that should excite West Brom fans, and he could go onto become a mainstay at The Hawthorns in the years to come.