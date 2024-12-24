This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

West Brom have been told to appoint Mark Robins as their next manager, with Carlos Corberan set to depart The Hawthorns for Valencia.

Corberan has been in charge of The Baggies for just over two years, but the chance to manage a massive club in his homeland appears to be too good an opportunity to turn down, and it looks like he'll depart for the Mestalla in the near future.

This means that West Brom will be searching for a new boss, and former Coventry City manager Robins has been touted as a potential replacement for Corberan after being sacked by the Sky Blues last month.

Robins led Coventry from League Two to the Championship, taking them to within a disallowed goal of the FA Cup final last season, and has impressive Championship pedigree.

Mark Robins touted as a suitable Carlos Corberan replacement at West Brom

We asked our West Brom fan pundit, Callum Burgess, who he'd like to see replace Corberan with the Spaniard likely to depart for Valencia, and while he suggested Robins, he made it clear that he wasn't overly impressed with the available options.

Speaking to Football League World, Callum said: "Looking through the list of managers at the moment, I wouldn’t be too enthusiastic about any of them.

"If I was to choose someone who is out of work, I would probably go for Mark Robins after the job he did at Coventry City.

"He’s shown he can spearhead a project like he did there, taking them from League Two to the Championship and the very edge of the Premier League.

“He definitely wouldn’t be a bad choice, but even then, I’m not thrilled by the prospect of him being our manager, but I think he’d do a fine job.

“Other than that, you’ve got names like Steve Cooper and I can’t think of many names I’d be too enthusiastic about in general.

“Anyone who we get now will be a downgrade from Corberan, so my pick would probably be Mark Robins. Whether he’s open to a job after recently leaving Coventry City after so long there is another question that remains to be answered.”

Mark Robins will have a point to prove after being sacked by Coventry City

Robins might not be a big name from abroad that some supporters may crave, but he's shown that he's an excellent Championship manager, and the way he transformed Coventry City means that he's well-respected.

Mark Robins' time at Coventry City Season Division Finish 2016/17 League One 24th 2017/18 League Two 6th (Promoted) 2018/19 League One 8th 2019/20 League One 1st 2020/21 Championship 16th 2021/22 Championship 12th 2022/23 Championship 5th 2023/24 Championship 9th

Robins will probably feel aggrieved by his sacking at Coventry, particularly as things aren't much better now under Frank Lampard, and while he's said he's keen to take some time out of the game, the chance to manage a club like West Brom could appeal to him.

There are plenty of managers without clubs at the moment, meaning Robins faces competition for jobs and if West Brom contact him about becoming their manager it could be an appealing prospect.

Losing Corberan is certainly not ideal from West Brom's perspective, but Robins could just be the man to steady the ship before taking them to the next step.