West Bromwich Albion's run of form in the last couple of months has taken them out of contention for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

West Bromwich Albion’s run of form in the last couple of months has taken them out of contention for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Carlos Corberan’s side will need a significant turnaround in fortune to gain their ground back on the hunt for a top-two spot.

The Baggies have drawn 10 of their last 11 league games, winning the other one, which has seen them slide out of the play-offs.

The January transfer window could prove crucial to the Midlands outfit if they are to get back to consistent winning ways as they eye another top-six finish in the table.

West Brom's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Sheffield United (H) 2-2 Preston North End (A) 1-1 Sunderland (A) 0-0 Norwich City (H) 2-2 Hull City (A) 1-0 win

West Brom January demand made

When asked what one transfer demand he expects Corberan to issue to the club in January, FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Callum Burgess mentioned attacking depth.

He believes the 85th minute substitutions of Devante Cole and John Swift highlight the lack of options outside of the starting lineup, and that someone with a greater impact from the bench is needed.

“I’ve no doubt that Carlos Corberan will be aware of the financial restraints on the club,” Burgess told Football League World.

“But I think in January he will be in discussions with the recruitment team to try and get some more options coming off the bench.

“When you look at [Sunday’s] game against Sheffield United, it made it clear that the front four on the pitch was very much the first choice in his plans given how long it took to turn to the subs bench. For example, Swift and Devante Cole barely just about made it on past the 85th minute.

“I think when it’s 2-2, and you’re chasing a goal to get a winner, and that’s how long it takes to make some attacking changes, I think the writing is on the wall a bit when it comes to how Carlos feels about the options he has off the bench.

“So I very much expect in January to try and push for someone in the mould of a Mikey Johnston-esque signing that we made last season, whether it’s someone to come and make the starting position their own or coming off the bench to provide some good attacking quality and the ability to change a game in the short time they might have.”

Corberan will be frustrated if not backed in January

West Brom will need to back Corberan as best as they can in January otherwise Shilen Patel will be at risk of frustrating him beyond the point of repair.

The Spaniard has been praised a lot for his work at the club, even if their recent form has seen a worrying trend emerge.

He deserves to be backed financially in the transfer market, and West Brom should be looking to do what they can within their current financial restraints.

If not, then they are at risk of losing him the next time a big opportunity arises in the managerial market. We've seen at Huddersfield Town that he will move on if he does not feel aligned with the club chiefs and their ambition.