West Bromwich Albion are reportedly exploring the option of bringing back loanee Andi Weimann on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old spent the second half of last season at the Hawthorns, on loan from fellow Championship side Bristol City, making 13 appearances and providing two goals and two assists.

Having since been released at the end of his contract by the Robins, the Austria international has now been linked with a move back to the Midlands by talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, who confirmed Udinese and Sturm Graz are also in the race.

However, our West Brom fan pundit, Matt, feels it's one to avoid for his club.

Fan pundit: Weimann return to West Brom unconvincing

Matt doesn't feel the forward made much of an impression at the Hawthorns during his short stint and thinks his club should be looking elsewhere in the market.

Speaking to Football League World, he said: “I don’t think Albion should be looking to re-sign Weimann.

“I think, apart from when he scored against Blues, I can’t think of any impact he had. Eventually, he wasn’t even coming off the bench.

“So, I don’t think that one would make that much sense.

“I think that Udinese would be a good move for him. I mean, I suppose he is somewhat proven in the Championship, and he might be cheap. You just back Albion to find someone better than Andi Weimann, I think.

“I mean, it wouldn’t be stupid, but it just isn’t very inspiring. It wouldn’t really be an inspiring move.

“So, no. I’d avoid that one.”

Weimann may not be a headline recruit, but could still be useful

How Weimann would be viewed at West Brom next season rests heavily on what sort of role the player would envisage for himself in the side.

With 338 Championship games under his belt, along with 113 Premier League outings, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more experienced player on the market.

His appeal increases when considering the fact that he's also something of a utility man in attacking areas. Last season alone he filled in on either flank, in the midfield and upfront, which is something he's been capable of throughout his career.

As Matt suggests with this proposed deal, an ageing attacking player is rarely ever going to be filed as an exciting signing at Championship level, even less so when he struggled to make a solid impact at that very same club the previous season, but if Weimann is willing to take a more withdrawn role within the side, filling in when necessary, then picking up a player of his pedigree on a free transfer could make a lot of sense.

As the main transfer business for the summer, it would look a relatively uninspiring move. However, bringing him in alongside some quality additions, and viewing Weimann as raising the floor of the squad rather than the ceiling, might have some merit.

Should West Brom opt to make a move, a lot of factors will go into how the deal is viewed. Many, like Matt, would be valid in feeling slightly uninspired by it on initial viewing, but there's a chance it could prove to be a shrewd short-term investment.