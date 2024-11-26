Leicester City are interested in West Brom’s Carlos Corberan, and they would be willing to pay the €2.5m release clause to prise him from the Championship club.

The Spaniard has done an outstanding job since he succeeded Steve Bruce at The Hawthorns in October 2022, which included initially steering them away from trouble after inheriting a side in the relegation zone.

Then, in his first full season, Albion reached the play-offs before losing to Southampton over two legs, whilst the Baggies are currently in the top six ahead of the midweek fixtures.

Championship Table (As of 26/11/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 16 16 32 2 Sunderland 16 14 32 3 Sheffield United 16 12 32 4 Burnley 16 13 30 5 Middlesbrough 16 10 27 6 West Brom 16 7 26

Leicester City keen on Carlos Corberan

When you take into account the fine work Corberan did with Huddersfield earlier in his career, where they reached the play-off final on a limited budget, it’s perhaps no surprise that is attracting attention from clubs higher up.

And, Spanish media outlet Marca has revealed that Leicester are keeping tabs on Corberan as they look to find a replacement for Steve Cooper, who was dismissed on Sunday with the side sitting one point above the relegation zone.

The report adds that the Foxes were keen on Corberan in the summer before they appointed the ex-Nottingham Forest chief.

Crucially, they also state that the release clause in Corberan’s deal at Albion, which stands at €2.5m, would be no problem for the Premier League strugglers.

West Brom must fight to keep Carlos Corberan

The appeal of Leicester is obvious, as they would give Corberan the platform to manage in the best league in the world, so it’s an opportunity he would certainly consider.

But, there’s no guarantee that Corebran would depart for the King Power Stadium, as he has built up a very good relationship with the Albion supporters over the years.

As well as that, Leicester are battling to stay in the Premier League, and Albion are trying to win promotion, so it wouldn’t be a massive shock if the two clubs swapped divisions next season.

Nevertheless, to keep Corberan, owner Shilen Patel must show the boss that he can fulfil his ambitions in the Black Country.

The summer window was difficult for the Baggies as they ensured they complied with PSR regulations, but they will hope that situation eases moving forward.

So, if Leicester formalise their interest, it could put West Brom in a difficult position, but the club would no doubt do all they can to convince Corberan his long-term future should be with them.

Carlos Corberan and West Brom will be focused on winning promotion

Given his professional attitude, Corberan won’t be letting any talk of Leicester distract him, and his only focus will be on trying to get a result at Sunderland this evening in what is a very challenging fixture.

Despite the good work that Corberan has done over the years, the past month or so has been very tough for Albion, who are simply drawing too many games.

Generally, scoring goals has been a problem, so the boss will no doubt be working on solutions to give the Baggies more creativity and spark in the final third as they look to close the gap on the top two.