West Brom update leaves door open for Nottm Forest to complete deal

Nottingham Forest’s hopes of signing Kamil Grosicki this transfer window appear to have been given a boost with West Brom reportedly willing to let him go in this market.

The window is open for a couple more weeks and clubs up and down the country will be looking to finalise their squads.

Indeed, Forest have been typically busy in this window but early results have not been good and they might not be done just yet in terms of signing players.

According to Polish outlet, Meczyki the Reds are keen on former Hull City and current West Brom winger Grosicki, and Steve Madeley has suggested that the Baggies would be open to an exit for the player with him ‘out of the picture:’

Interesting to see if anyone leaves The Hawthorns, too. We know Charlie Austin would be available if the right deal presents itself and Kenneth Zohore is clearly surplus to requirements. Kamil Grosicki also seems to be out of the picture. #WBA — Steve Madeley (@SteveMadeley78) September 28, 2020

The Verdict

Grosicki has talent, pace and trickery out wide and would be a hit at the right club.

Times at West Brom perhaps were up and down for him with him in and out of the side and only showing in flashes what he could do.

Of course, Forest will be eager to try and avoid getting in a player that is going to be inconsistent but, at the same time, might be tempted to gamble on him finding form.

Let’s see what happens here.