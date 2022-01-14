West Brom update involving Kyle Bartley and Daryl Dike emerges ahead of QPR clash

West Bromwich Albion defender Kyle Bartley is set to be assessed ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Queens Park Rangers.

As cited by Express & Star journalist Joseph Masi on Twitter, Valerien Ismael has confirmed that the defender has been struggling with an injury this week but could still be included in the club’s match-day squad this weekend.

Meanwhile, Ismael has also revealed that whilst Dike is fit enough to be involved in this particular fixture, he will not start against the R’s.

If Bartley is unable to overcome his current issue, West Brom will be facing a selection dilemma on Saturday as Cedric Kipre is set to miss this fixture due to suspension.

Unable to call upon the services of Semi Ajayi due to fact the Nigerian is currently away on international duty, Ismael may need to alter his formation as he will only be able to call upon the services of two senior defenders (Matt Clarke and Conor Townsend) who are capable of playing at centre-back.

As for Dike, he will be desperate to make a positive impression if he is introduced as a substitute on Saturday after sealing a permanent move to West Brom earlier this month.

A victory for the Baggies in their meeting with QPR may allow them to move to within striking distance of the automatic promotion places depending on the outcome of results elsewhere.

The Verdict

For West Brom’s sake, they will be hoping that Bartley will be able to feature in tomorrow’s clash as the defender has produced some assured performances in the Championship this season.

During the 24 appearances that he has made at this level during the current campaign, the defender has managed to record a WhoScored match rating of 7.23 which has only been bettered by one of his team-mates (Dara O’Shea).

By maintaining his consistency as well as his fitness in the coming months, Bartley could play a significant role in West Brom’s push for promotion.

Dike, who scored nine goals in the second-tier for Barnsley last season, will be looking to follow in Bartley’s footsteps by becoming a key player for West Brom during his stint at The Hawthorns.

If the forward is able to produce a positive cameo display against QPR, he could potentially become an instant hit with the club’s supporters.