West Brom update given in pursuit of in-demand Arsenal man

West Brom are desperate to add a striker to their ranks in January – but it isn’t currently looking like it will be Folarin Balogun, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The Baggies are eager to add some more goal threats to their squad when the winter window opens, with Valerien Ismael desperate for his team to kick on and bag a promotion from the Championship.

Right now, they have fallen behind both Bournemouth and Fulham, who are occupying the two automatic promotion spots. In fact, West Brom are now six points behind the second-placed Cherries, much to the ire of some of their supporters.

In a bid to catch back up and ensure they can compete – and seal – a promotion from the second tier this year, they are now eager to bring in a fresh striking option.

One player proving to be a popular target ahead of the January transfer window is Folarin Balogun, with The Express reporting that Arsenal are ready to let him leave and a number of clubs are circling for his signature.

However, despite the Baggies desperation for a striker, it appears as though the youngster is not currently someone who is on their radar.

Alan Nixon has claimed that there are indeed interested parties in the attacker but that Valerien Ismael is not currently one of the names considering a move for his services.

It’s a surprise considering Balogun’s record for the academy. With 14 goals in ten games for the Gunners’ reserve side this campaign, he is continuing to shine at the Emirates Stadium and is drawing admiring glances from all across the EFL.

Despite his prolificness in front of goal though, he still has been unable to break into the Arsenal first-team. He’s been limited to just one start for the club and now they are prepared to let him leave to get more gametime in the winter window – but it currently doesn’t look like it’ll be to the Baggies.

The Verdict

West Brom and Folarin Balogun could have potentially been a match made in heaven. He doesn’t have much experience in the Championship but his record for the Arsenal academy speaks for itself and he will be determined to prove his worth in more competitive EFL action if given the chance.

Considering a loan deal could also be done – meaning no transfer fee and potentially less money for the Baggies to spend – that makes it even more of a surprise. They may still enter the race but for now it appears their interests lie in other players.