Tony Mowbray is still in the running to become the next manager of West Bromwich Albion.

This is according to the Express and Star, who believe the board at The Hawthorns could still "mount a bid" to try and lure their former manager back to the Midlands.

Mowbray has enjoyed a successful managerial career - and did very well at Albion.

Not only was he able to guide them back to the Premier League, but he also reached the FA Cup semis with the Baggies, and is an adored figure at The Hawthorns.

He has also done well since then, particularly at Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland.

Guiding Rovers back to the Championship and leaving them in a much better place, he then took the top job at the Stadium of Light following the shock exit of Alex Neil.

Neil's departure could have derailed the Black Cats' season, but Mowbray was able to guide the Wearside club to a top-six finish at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, even with Ross Stewart spending much of the season out injured and Ellis Simms being recalled from his loan spell halfway through the season.

He most recently took charge of Birmingham City, but had to quit his job at St Andrew's last season to battle cancer.

Now in a much better position in terms of his health, he is now ready for a return to management, according to Alan Nixon.

It looked as though Albion were going to appoint Raphael Wicky as their new manager, but talks broke down in the end.

The Baggies have been without a manager since Carlos Corberan left for Valencia on Christmas Eve - and in their quest for promotion - a permanent appointment may be needed sooner rather than later.

They could hire a manager who's already in a job, but it may be easier to get a deal over the line for a free agent, and that's exactly what Mowbray is at the moment.

And according to the Express and Star, having already had talks with their former manager, a fresh move could still be made for Mowbray.

Tony Mowbray could be a good appointment for West Brom

First and foremost, it's great to hear that Mowbray has battled against cancer successfully.

In terms of what he can offer as a manager, he has the necessary experience to be a real asset at The Hawthorns, and can also implement an exciting style of play.

Some may be underwhelmed if he returns to Albion, but he is a very talented coach who helped to make the Black Cats and Rovers established second-tier teams again,

He could take the Baggies up to another level if he comes in - and that's a positive for a team that have been working towards a top-tier return in recent years. They remain in the mix for promotion.

Championship table (6th-8th) Team P GD Pts 6 Middlesbrough 26 11 41 7 West Bromwich Albion 26 11 40 8 Watford 26 -1 38 (As of January 16th, 2025)

But it remains to be seen who will be appointed.