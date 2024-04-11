Highlights West Brom are in prime position for the play-offs thanks to Johnston's stellar form, but may face competition for his signature from Celtic.

Chelsea's George offers an exciting alternative, but lacks senior experience - it could be a risk for the Baggies to consider.

George aims to step up to senior football next season, but West Brom must assess the right environment for his development.

West Bromwich Albion are in pole position to secure a play-off place this season after losing just one game since the start of February.

A difficult start to 2024, saw the Baggies lose two of their three league games in January. But following the arrival of winger Mikey Johnston on loan from Celtic, West Brom have been in irresistible form.

Johnston has scored seven goals in 14 appearances for Carlos Corberan's side and was nominated for the March PFA Championship Fans’ Player of the Month Award.

The 24-year-old has excelled, with West Brom cementing their place in the play-offs. But his eye-catching displays have alerted other clubs to his availability in the summer.

Celtic are said to be looking to sell academy graduate, Johnston, but following his excellent run of form, he's unlikely to come cheap.

It's unclear whether West Brom's new owners would be willing to spend big on Johnston, who has had his injury problems in the past and, as such, the club may look elsewhere in the summer.

Chelsea's Tryique George offers an exciting alternative, with the 18-year-old enjoying a superb season with the Blues' U18s as well as being named among the Evening Standard's 50 top youngsters in London.

West Brom will be wary of George's age and lack of senior experience. But fellow Chelsea youngster Omari Hutchinson's breakthrough loan spell at Championship high-flyers Ipswich Town offers encouragement for the Baggies as they look at alternatives to Johnston.

Mikey Johnston 23/24 stats as per Transfermarkt Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Championship 14 7 1 886 Scottish Premiership 9 2 1 302 Champions League 2 0 0 97 SFA Cup 1 0 1 26

West Brom set to face competition for Johnston

Johnston's form has caught the attention of several other Championship clubs, with Carlton Palmer claiming that "Norwich and Sunderland, and other prospective Championship clubs will be monitoring the situation given his (Johnston's) outstanding form for West Bromwich Albion."

The Republic of Ireland international enjoyed fleeting minutes at Celtic, and despite his upturn in form, a permanent move away from the Scottish champions is expected to be sanctioned.

West Brom will hope they're able to offer Premier League football to Johnston next season with other clubs looking to secure his signature.

But with West Brom's finances unclear following the takeover, it is yet to be seen whether the Baggies will be able to fund a move for Johnston.

Another player off the production line at Cobham, pacy winger George has his sights set on playing senior football next season after a breakthrough campaign with Chelsea's academy.

With 13 goals and five assists in 27 matches this season across Chelsea's youth teams, George is on the cusp of breaking into the Mauricio Pochettino's squad.

Tyrique George 23/24 stats as per Transfermarkt Competition Appearances Goals Assists U18 Premier League 11 8 5 Premier League 2 9 3 0 FA Youth Cup 4 2 0 EFL Trophy 3 0 0

His lack of senior experience, though, makes him a risk and Chelsea may look to send him out on loan to gain first-team minutes before assessing him further.

West Brom would have to weigh up whether the risk suits them, and it will likely depend on which division they're playing in next season.

Should West Brom fail to secure promotion, they may look to bring George in, citing Cobham graduate Hutchinson's superb breakthrough season at Ipswich. But Premier League football would probably be too much for George, with the youngster yet to play a single minute of senior football.

George is doubtless a talented player who looks ready to make the step-up next season. But West Brom will need to be sure they have the right environment in which to nurture the young winger to allow him to make mistakes, as there's no guarantee he will hit the ground running like Johnston.