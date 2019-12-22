West Brom turn down offer from abroad for 59-cap international

West Brom have rejected a £3.4million for defender Ahmed Hegazi from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, a report from Sky Sports has claimed.

Hegazi was a key figure for the Baggies as they reached the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs last season, but has found opportunities harder to come by in the current campaign.

Having missed the start of the season due to injury, the central defensive partnership established by Semi Ajayi and Kyle Bartley has made it hard for Hegazi to force his way back into the side, with the Egyptian making just three appearances this season for Slaven Bilic’s league leaders.

Despite that, it seems the Baggies are still keen to keep hold of Hegazi, with the latest reports now claming that they have rejected that offer from Al-Ittihad for the defender.

Hegazi, who join the Baggies in the summer of 2017, has two and a half years remaining on his current contract with the club, securing his future at the Hawthorns until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The Verdict

I think this is the right move from West Brom.

While opportunities have not exactly been forthcoming for Hegazi this season, it should not be forgotten just how impressive he has been since his move to the Midlands, meaning he will still be a useful asset when called upon, both this season and in the next, should they win promotion back to the Premier League.

Indeed, with so long left on his contract, West Brom are under no pressure to sell Hegazi anytime soon, although you feel the defender will want to start playing on a more regular basis again at some point in the near future.