West Brom turn attention to Championship boss as manager hunt goes on

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper is reportedly on West Bromwich Albion’s shortlist of Sam Allardyce replacements.

The Welshman has taken the Swans to the play-offs in his first two seasons in charge and could see his side qualify for the Wembley final today.

Cooper’s exploits have not gone unnoticed this season as both Crystal Palace and Tottenham have been linked previously and the Baggies are now showing an interest.

According to Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett, Cooper has joined Frank Lampard, David Wagner and Chris Wilder on Albion’s shortlist of Allardyce replacements.

It is understood that Wilder is the frontrunner at this point but that the club are keen to speak to all four coaches.

West Brom announced earlier this week that their current boss would be stepping down at the end of the season, leaving them searching for a new one ahead of their return to the Championship.

Previous reports have indicated that The Hawthorns outfit would be targeting out-of-work coaches as any compensation they have to pay will eat into their transfer budget.

That may prove an obstacle when it comes to Cooper, whose contract situation was “addressed” ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Verdict

This is a bit of a strange one.

Cooper has proven himself a fantastic coach in his two years at Swansea and there’s no doubt that he’d be a smart appointment – particularly given there’s some exciting young talent coming through at The Hawthorns.

However, it has been suggested that Albion don’t want to pay any compensation and you’d imagine the Swans will want a fair bit to let their manager leave.

Either West Brom are going to have to change their approach or they’ll have to look elsewhere.