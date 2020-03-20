West Brom transfer update emerges regarding Filip Krovinovic

West Bromwich Albion are only likely to make a move to sign Filip Krovinovic on a permanent deal if they’re promoted to the Premier League.

According to A Bola, the Benfica midfielder’s potential transfer to West Brom is complicated at this current time, due to Slaven Bilic’s side not knowing how much it would cost to keep the 24-year-old.

Krovinovic has been superb for West Brom throughout his time at the club, and he’s made 34 league appearances for the side during the season.

His current loan move at the club doesn’t include an option to buy so it’s yet to be seen how much the player is worth to Benfica in regards to any permanent transfer at the end of the campaign.

West Brom are currently sitting second in the Championship table and are six points ahead of third-placed Fulham, as they search for that all important promotion to the Premier League.

The Verdict

Krovinovic has been brilliant since joining the Baggies and there’s no reason why he can’t go on and be a good player for the team in the Premier League if they were to get there.

He’s been one of the stars of the side and his form through the last couple of months has put him up there with some of the best players in the Championship.

He has linked up well with team-mates and clearly taken to Bilic’s style of play, so it’s a no-brainer to sign him permanently if the option comes up.

Obviously, that requires promotion, but at this current rate it looks as though the Baggies will achieve that and end up in the Premier League.