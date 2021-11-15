West Brom transfer talking points: Will Kenneth Zohore depart? Do the Baggies need a new defender?

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to push on in the Championship under the guidance of Valerien Ismael following the international break.

Currently third in the second-tier standings, the Baggies will make their return to action this weekend when they face Huddersfield Town.

With the transfer window set to open in January, it will be interesting to see whether West Brom decide to engage in any business.

Ismael could opt to part ways with some of his fringe players whilst he may also be keen to add some fresh faces to his squad.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO West Brom transfer talking points…

What does the future hold for Kenneth Zohore?

After being loaned out to Millwall last season, Kenneth Zohore would have been hoping to establish himself as a key player for West Brom during the opening stages of the current campaign.

However, the forward has only featured on three occasions in all competitions at senior level due to the presence of Callum Robinson and Jordan Hugill.

When you consider that West Brom tried to sell Zohore in the summer transfer window, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they make the forward surplus to requirements again in January as the jury is still out on whether he is good enough to lead the line for the club.

During his spell with the Baggies, the forward has only managed to score five goals in 23 appearances.

Although Ismael recently revealed that he believes that Zohore could potentially force his way into contention for a place in West Brom’s side, it may be time for the club to cut ties with the forward if he is unable to make a positive impression over the Christmas period.

Do the Baggies need to bolster their defensive options following Kean Bryan’s recent injury blow?

After Dara O’Shea suffered a serious ankle injury in September, West Brom decided to strengthen their options at centre-back by signing Kean Bryan on a free transfer.

The former Sheffield United man would have been hoping to establish himself as a mainstay in the Baggies’ starting eleven this season after sealing this particular switch.

However, Bryan is now set to miss the rest of the 2021/22 campaign due to a knee injury that he sustained during the club’s clash with Hull City earlier this month.

With O’Shea also set to be out of action for the foreseeable future, Ismael may opt to sign a defender on a temporary deal in January.

By drafting in an experienced individual, the Baggies boss could provide some cover for the likes of Matt Clarke, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley and Cedric Kipre who have all featured for the club in the Championship this season.